Happy Pride, Fairfield!

Pride means different things to different people. Many modern June celebrations are rooted in a commemoration of the Stonewall Riots of 1969, when a group of defiant LGBTQ activists fought back against police harassment. That sense of defiance has ebbed and flowed over the decades, as our diverse LGBTQ community has confronted the question of what it means to be proud. Is the goal of acceptance one in which LGBTQ people are assimilated into mainstream culture, or does the movement necessarily represent a counter-culture, an intentional effort to not fit in, to celebrate who we are, rather than who we are not? Equality certainly does not have to mean losing the things that make us different and unique.

But not everyone is ready for a discussion about the appropriate level of conformity at Pride. Some of us are navigating quieter, more personal journeys related to gender identity and sexual orientation. Is it safe to come out of the closet? Will our family and friends accept us? Do we need to look, act, dress or talk a certain way to find our place within the larger LGBTQ community? Of course, there is no one correct way to be queer. The trailblazing politician Harvey Milk once said that “coming out is the most political thing you can do,” but coming out looks a little different for each of us. There is no blueprint. Take your time, and be true to yourself.

Here at Fairfield University, we have students at every point of that rainbow spectrum. Some are still quietly understanding their identity, while some are able to be more open and visible. Wherever you find yourself on your journey, we, the undersigned, want you to know that we support you. We celebrate you. We hope our visibility on campus as proud LGBTQ faculty and staff members reminds you that there is a world of love for you right here at Fairfield.

Happy Pride!

Sincerely,

Members of the LGBTQ Faculty & Staff Affinity Group (in alphabetical order):

Benjamin Bayers (he/him)

Assistant Director

Office of Undergraduate Admission

Paul Baginski (he/him)

Associate Professor

Mathematics

Niall Brennan

Assistant Professor

Communication

Michael A. Ciavaglia ‘04

Adjunct Faculty, Music History

Studio Instructor, Voice

Yifeng Fan

Assistant Professor

Management

Michael Flatto (he/they)

Assistant Registrar

Office of the Registrar

Johanna X. K. Garvey (she/her)

Associate Professor, English

Director, Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies

Kimberly Gunter

Director of Core Writing & Writing Across the Curriculum

Associate Professor of English

Erica Hartwell (she/her)

Associate Professor

Marriage & Family Therapy

Colin Hosten (he/him)

Adjunct Professor

English

Sonya Huber (she/her)

Professor

English

Nick Kapoor (he/him)

Instructor

Mathematics

Steven Kozlowski (he/him)

Assistant Professor

Finance

Anne Murray

Associate Head Coach

Women’s Lacrosse

Athletic Department

Kevin Molloy (he/him)

Adjunct Faculty

Religious Studies

Sally O’Driscoll

Professor

English

Lynne Porter (she/her)

Professor

Theatre

Walter Rankin (he/him)

Vice Provost for Graduate, Continuing & Professional Studies

Professor, Modern Languages Literatures

Jillian Smith-Carpenter (she/her)

Associate Professor

Chemistry and Biochemistry

Aaron Van Dyke

Associate Professor

Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry

Brian Walker

Professor

Biology

Tiffany Wilgar

Assistant Professor of the Practice, English

Assistant Director of Core Writing