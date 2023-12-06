Langguth has a great reputation for being one of the best residence halls for sophomore housing. There are many different views on living in Langguth and what was required of you in the residential college. As someone who has lived in Langguth, I had a great experience! Many of my friends had to go through the rigorous process of applying either early or late. I emailed ResLife during the summer before my sophomore year and ended up getting lucky when they had an open spot for me.

My most favorite part of living in Langguth was the Tasty Hour on Wednesdays where each dorm would have to sign up to host and create a flier. You would also get a budget of how much you could spend on your desired food or snack. I would always look forward to each one on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and it was a great way to spend time with friends and get to meet new people!

There are two retreats, one during each semester where it was mandatory for everyone to attend. The first retreat was at the Dolan School of Business in the morning where we would all be separated into groups with our mentors to meet with them for fifteen minutes. We all listened to speakers, area coordinators, and residential assistants and played icebreaker games. Additionally, there was food, refreshments and some breaks. This lasted until the afternoon when we all went back to our dorms for the day.

The second retreat was an overnight stay at the Wisdom House in Litchfield, CT. On Friday evening, everyone brought their overnight bags and other things they needed onto three big buses. Once we got there we went to a big conference room where we were told to go find our rooms and there would be food provided for us. After everyone ate, we then went to the conference room to meet up with our mentor groups. We then reconvened and got to grab some snacks and do some karaoke. Sadly, I didn’t end up participating because I am terrible at singing, but I still had a fun time watching everyone! I then ended up dancing to the “Cotton-Eyed Joe” and “Cupid Shuffle” with two of my friends. As the night progressed, I decided to grab more snacks and head up to my room. Luckily for me, I ended up getting my own room and bathroom which was awesome! The next morning I had breakfast with my friends and did more activities which included creating our own bags where people had the chance to choose who to write a little note to before heading back to campus in the afternoon on Sunday.

The required class that I took was pretty difficult but it ended up being not too bad and my friends were also in that class with me. The class also counted as a social justice intro for my Magis core. The mentor meetings were on Sundays at around one pm for about an hour which was annoying but I learned a lot. Sometimes the mentoring extra class was a lot to handle but in the end, it was all worth it.

Overall, the Res college is worth the extra stress and I absolutely recommend it to everyone who wants to get more involved and meet new people!

