Mirror readers, I really pondered over what to write about for our Ed Board column this week. There is so much content out there, and it’s easy to feel a little overwhelmed or worry that there isn’t any more to say. Then, I just thought of something that makes me happy, that I could share with you all to maybe give you some happiness. Something that has always brought me a lot of joy is music, and more specifically making playlists. I love music and I always have, so it is true to say that it is a major part of my life. The amount of hours of the day that I spend with my headphones in and music playing are almost more than the time that I spend without them. The staff members of The Mirror know that I can’t edit or write anything without blasting music, usually the “Rock Classics” playlist on Spotify. To me, sharing music is one of the ultimate forms of love, so I love it when people play me new music, or when I get to share new music with my friends. When I first got close with my now best friend and roommate, Lauren, I realized that she had an absolutely amazing taste in music. One of the first things we ever did together was go see the documentary movie about Coldplay (during which we both cried like babies, and I don’t even like Coldplay that much). Then, one day we had the idea that we would make playlists for each other, and I was thrilled. Now fast forward one year later and those playlists have about 250 songs on them, and we have created a third playlist where we put the best songs from the original playlists. They get updated weekly and have a huge range of music on them, which is part of what makes them so interesting. It is so fun to open your playlist, hear new songs and talk about them, even though sometimes you don’t like one of the new songs (I am looking at you “Plug Walk”). Sometimes you will both hear the same song and immediately add it to the playlist, only to see that the exact same song is already on yours. This is also a great way to learn about new artists and genres that you never would have thought of before. Lauren and I keep talking about going to see the band Valley, which I never would have heard of without these playlists. I have gotten a much broader perspective on what music I like, and it has also made me much more open to listening to new types of music. This is a great way to stay connected with your friends, even when you can’t physically be together. In these times, we all need as many little pieces of joy and connection as we can get. So, give this a try with your bestie and find something amazing.