Hello, Stags! With the post Presidents Day break slump settling in for all of us, I thought it would be a good time to talk about one of the most unpopular opinions I have since the day just passed – Valentine’s Day is pointless.

Now, after reading that, you’re probably thinking that something in my life has caused me to feel this certain type of way. In all honesty, I have always hated the day and think that it’s one of the most corporate days of a made up holiday.

While I personally am not in a relationship right now, I do love love. I think relationships are great and I am extremely happy for all of my friends and family who have significant others. What I don’t like about Valentine’s Day is that people feel the need to go above and beyond to “show their love” for their partner on only one day of the year.

I’m sorry, but if you are in a relationship and do not treat your significant other the same way you would treat them on Valentine’s Day the rest of the year, regardless of what day it is, then you should not be in a relationship. There, I said it.

While having one day of the year designated to treating your person right may seem like a nice concept, it is in fact the opposite. You should take care of your partner, go out to dinner, get little gifts that remind you of them, frankly, whenever you feel like it.

It shows that you care, first of all, and while you don’t need to go out of your way to spend a boatload of money all of the time, there are many little things and ways you can just show your appreciation and respect for your partner.

Social media also has made Valentine’s Day explode, where people in relationships feel like they need to share their date or night or gift from their partner to the rest of their followers, as well as make those who are not in a relationship feel isolated and upset with a highlight reel.

I even hated Valentine’s Day when I was in a relationship, honestly, even more than I dislike it while being single. I thought it was stupid and I was lucky enough to have been dating someone who respected me and treated me well, as well as surprise me every now and then for no occasion necessary.

So, my unpopular opinion is really that love should not be designated to or celebrated more on one day of the year. Treat your partner with the respect they deserve all of the other 364 days of the year, and take the pressure off of next year’s!