Believe it or not, when the staff changes over come next month, we will be celebrating our 40th year of publication as the Fairfield Mirror. In light of this, we’d like to take a step back and reflect, no pun intended, on the incredible experiences The Mirror has offered us so far, as well as what the future may hold in store for your student newspaper.

Perhaps the most rewarding experience anyone will have in their time writing for The Mirror is the notable interviews they have the opportunity to conduct when celebrities and well-renowned speakers come to deliver speeches and open forums at the University. In the past couple of years, our writers have interviewed retired Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera, revered jam rock band The Black Crowes and Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush.

Aside from interviews, we have been able to break unprecedented stories that have not only captured the attention of students on campus, but the nation as a whole. Whether it be breaking the “ghetto party” in 2016 or chronicling the controversial departure of Rev. Jeffrey P. von Arx, we have remained steadfast in delivering only the most accurate news stories and campus trends as they unfold.

This sort of evolution has allowed us to progress at such a level that allows us to transcend the notion of being a standard college newspaper. As we look ahead to our 40th anniversary, we aim to bring the same level of drive for a new generation of staff members and establish ourselves as a multifaceted online and print behemoth.

That being said, in the future, you can expect to see even more of The Mirror online, as we are hoping to increase our online presence, as is the trend that many more well-known newspapers like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal are following.

In turn, you should also anticipate The Mirror to be even more active on our social media accounts, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, so give us a follow on these different platforms to see the fun ways we’ll be utilizing them in the upcoming years.

So as we look further into the past, it becomes apparent that the future is prosperous for the Fairfield Mirror and with 40 years already under our belt, we can only hope that the next 40 years will be equally as beneficial for us.