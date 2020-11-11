Nat King Cole’s rendition of “The Christmas Song” plays on my Spotify, my 30 pairs of Christmas socks unearth from the depths of my drawer and my Christmas countdown app receives multiple visits from me every day since Nov. 1. I know there are many of you out there who are still relishing in the wonders of the fall season, ordering your pumpkin spice lattes and basking in the beauty of the colorful foliage. I definitely don’t blame you because it really is a beautiful and fun season, but I love the Christmas season way too much to delay it any longer.

For me, the Christmas season starts promptly on Nov. 1 (this is also my grandmother’s birthday which is perfectly fitting because I love Christmas almost as much as I love her). Of course, my Christmas shopping had already commenced around mid-October… I just had to get a head start.

There are still 44 days, 3 hours, 41 minutes and 43 seconds left, at the time of writing this, until Christmas day is officially here. But what is so special about Christmas is that the holiday is not just one day; it’s a whole season filled with joy, love and giving. Starting on Nov. 1 gives me two whole months to be in the Christmas spirit!

Christmastime is such a joyous time of the year to which I always look forward. I get a warm and fuzzy feeling when I think about decorating my house, cozying up with some hot chocolate to watch Christmas specials with my family and the overall excitement of Christmas morning. There really is nothing like it.

I’m sure we can all agree that 2020 has been quite the eventful year, and one that many of us will be happy to leave behind when New Year’s comes around. Even though everyone was saying that they would “have 20/20 vision in 2020,” I don’t think anyone was able to predict what this year actually had in store. Without going into many details, I think it is safe to say that for once this year, we all deserve to find some happiness, and I can’t think of a better time than Christmas. Based on what we all have been through this year, it’s all the more reason to start celebrating the Christmas season early!

Even if you don’t celebrate Christmas, try to find something to celebrate or something that you can do to bring yourself joy over these next two months, so that we can all try to end this year on a more positive note than it began. The Christmas season is going to be that celebration for me, and I think I’m even looking forward to this year’s season more than past ones because of the crazy year we have had.