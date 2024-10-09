On Saturday, October 19th, the Stags volleyball team hosted the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in an inter-conference matchup. Fairfield dominated the Peacocks in nearly every statistical category and swept them 3-0. The Stags had 46 kills to St. Peter’s’ 32, 12 errors to their 14, a .358 hitting percentage to their .173 and 62 points to their 37.

The Stags won the first set 25-16, the second, 25-18 and the third 25-16, never trailing at any point to secure their 10th win on the season and their eighth win in conference to extend their undefeated record in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

A near record-setting 1,144 people attended the match on Alumni and Family Weekend, making it the second-highest-attended volleyball game at the Mahoney Arena second only to the first game ever played there which had 1,715 spectators.

“I thought we were tough at the net today, not only the nine blocks but a lot of other touches that slowed Saint Peter’s down,” Head Coach Nancy Somera stated in the game’s official recap. She continued, “Our offense did a good job of getting in system off of touches and getting quality swings even when the pass wasn’t totally on line.”

The Stags’ offensive attack was led by Mamie Krubally ‘27 who had 13 kills at a .611 percentage, followed by Allie Elliott ‘26 who added 10 kills for her third straight double-digit kill performance.

After dominating the Peacocks, the Stags hosted another MAAC opponent in the Rider Broncs. Fairfield improved their record to 11-9 with a 3-1 win against Rider which kept the Stags undefeated in conference at 9-0.

The Stags dominated the first set winning 25-14 but then stumbled in the second losing 27-25. The third set saw the Stags drop to an early 10-3 deficit however they managed to fight back and slowly clawed their way back to win the third set 25-22. The fourth and final set saw the Stags win 25-20 securing their victory. The loss dropped Rider to 7-14 and 6-3 in MAAC play and gave the Stags a two-match lead in the MAAC at the halfway point of the season.

“Rider is a good volleyball team; they are well coached and talented. I thought they made good adjustments, and I was happy with how we reacted and made our own adjustments to ultimately get the win today,” Coach Somera stated. “Delaney [Moon ‘28] came on in a big spot at libero, Natalie Carlin ‘28 had some big serves, and Blakely Montgomery ‘25 played well when we switched to a 5-1. Our depth is one of our strengths, and those players and others responded with some key performances when called upon today.”

Elliott had 14 kills leading the Stags with Krubally adding 13 of her own to the tally. Going into the game the Broncs were the best serving team in the MAAC but the match on Sunday saw the Stags tally 10 aces with the Broncs only having five. The Stags held Rider to a hitting percentage of .189 which extended their streak of holding all MAAC opponents under a .200 hitting percentage this season.

On October 23rd the Stags will host Bryant at home. Bryant comes into the matchup with a 16-6 record, 3-2 away record and a 3-2 conference record. They are coming off of a 3-0 loss to Albany after beating UMBC 3-2.