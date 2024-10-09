The Fairfield University men’s and women’s cross country teams performed strongly at the IC4A/ECAC Championship Meet last Friday at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. The event, one of the largest and most competitive cross-country meets in the Northeast, saw runners from across the region competing. Leading the way for the Stags were Gabriel Montoya ’28 for the men’s team and Hannah Snayd ’25 for the women’s team, with Snayd claiming an impressive first-place finish.

In the men’s 8K race, Montoya was Fairfield’s top finisher, completing the course in 26:15.9. His effort placed him among the leaders in a highly competitive field of 261 runners, playing a pivotal role in helping the Stags secure an 18th-place finish out of 24 scoring teams. George Mason captured the team title with 61 points, reflecting a dominant performance.

Montoya’s success set the tone for a solid team effort, as Ryan Lindley ’26 followed closely, finishing in 26:19.5. George Hohenleitner ’28 was next with a time of 26:32.4, while Olli Muniz ’27 and Charlie Tessier ’28 rounded out the top five for Fairfield with times of 26:46.7 and 27:22.9, respectively. The Stags’ top five finished within 33 scoring spots of each other, showcasing the team’s depth. Additional runners Chase Orciuch ’27, Bryce Robinson ’28, and Nevan Kelley ’26 also contributed to the team’s performance.

Friday’s race featured competition from several other Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams. Siena was the highest finisher among the MAAC schools, placing eighth, while Marist claimed 15th. Other conference competitors included Mount St. Mary’s (20th), Quinnipiac (21st), and St. Peter’s (24th). Fairfield’s 18th-place finish was a solid showing in a challenging field, providing valuable experience as the Stags head toward the season’s conclusion.

While the men’s team demonstrated depth and teamwork, the women’s team celebrated a standout individual achievement. Snayd delivered a stellar performance in the 6K race, claiming first place with a personal-best time of 20:41.9. Snayd’s victory was decisive, as she finished 8.8 seconds ahead of her closest competitor, Yale’s Claire Archer. This win marked Snayd’s second of the season, following her triumph at the Marist Season Opener on August 31. Her consistent success has been a cornerstone for the women’s team this fall.

The Fairfield women’s team finished 15th out of 20 teams in a race that featured 251 runners. Mia Strazzella ’27 was the second finisher for the Stags, crossing the line at 22:06.9, providing a solid follow-up to Snayd’s first-place run. Other scorers included Devan Gambello ’28, Catherine Gobo ’28, and Sophie Cheesman ’28, who finished with times of 23:23.6, 23:30.5, and 23:36.2, respectively.

Yale took the women’s team title, finishing with 53 points, placing all five of their scoring runners within the top 20. Among the MAAC schools, Siena led with a seventh-place finish, while Mount St. Mary’s placed 19th. Fairfield’s performance in the meet highlighted both individual achievement and team resilience as they continued to push forward against strong competition.

In addition to the scorers, several other Fairfield women competed to round out the team’s presence at the meet. Molly Ryle ’26, Ada Gebauer ’27, Anna Heras ’27, Megan Furlong ’26, and Callie DeDecko ’28 ran, contributing to the team’s depth and camaraderie.

Friday’s meet at Van Cortlandt Park was a day of promising performances and teamwork for Fairfield cross country. On the men’s side, Montoya’s impressive showing, along with the tightly grouped finishes of his teammates, underscored the team’s depth and potential. For the women, Snayd’s commanding win was a clear highlight, reinforcing her status as one of the top runners in the conference.

As the season progresses, both Fairfield squads will aim to build on their performances from this meet. The Stags are set to return to action next Friday, October 25, at the CCSU Mini Meet in New Britain’s Stanley Quarter Park. This event will serve as the final tune-up before the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship Meet, scheduled for November 2.