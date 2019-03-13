In their third series of the season, the Fairfield Stags (2-7) got into the win column for the first two times all season in their series win over the University of Delaware Blue Hens (1-13). In game one, Fairfield used a ninth inning rally to edge out a victory, 3-2.

Junior Austin Pope started the game for the Stags, throwing five innings, striking out four, and allowing two earned runs. As a whole, the Fairfield pitching staff was excellent, keeping Delaware scoreless from the fourth inning on. Senior Bobby McNiff, Eli Oliphant ‘20, and Nick Grabek ‘21, combined for five scoreless innings, keeping the Stags in the game until their offense rallied in the ninth inning.

Fairfield coach Bill Currier praised his bullpen after the game, “The three relievers did a nice job coming into the game to close out anymore Delaware runs.” Oliphant picked up the win, and Grabek came in to shut the door, earning his first save of the season. Fairfield tied the game when Tim Zeng ‘19 drove in the tying run with a ground out, while also advancing the go-ahead run in Tom Ryan ‘19 to third base. Leadoff hitter Dan Ryan ‘20 drove Tom Ryan home with a two out RBI double, giving the Stags a lead they would not relinquish.

In game two of the three game set, Fairfield took it to Delaware, beating them 8-2. After giving up a first inning home run to Delaware third basemen Jordan Hutchins, Fairfield only gave up one more earned run.

Sophomore Trey McLoughlin got the win, only allowed two earned runs, while striking out nine over seven innings. The offense got going after a four run fifth inning, capped off by an RBI double by first basemen Anthony Boselli ‘19. Boselli added to his big day with a three-run homerun in the ninth inning to put the game out of reach for the Stags. Shortstop Jack Gethings ‘19 also added two hits, including an RBI double in the seventh.

Coach Currier spoke to the all-around Fairfield victory. “We had timely hitting, good defense, and solid pitching today,” Currier said. “Boselli really sealed the deal down the stretch.” In Game 3, Fairfield failed to close out the sweep, losing to Delaware 7-4. Michael Sansone ‘22 threw six innings, giving up five hits, three earned, and striking out four in the no-decision. Josh Arnold ‘22 took the loss in relief, giving up three earned runs on five hits in an inning and two thirds.

Fairfield stormed back from a 4-0 deficit, led by three RBIs by center fielder Dan Ryan ‘20, including his first homerun of the season. Delaware used a run in the seventh, two runs in the eighth, and shut-down relief from game 1 loser Derek Wakeley ‘20 to earn their first win of the season.

The Stags get back on the road towards the end of next week, starting a three game series with Ivy League opponent Brown University (1-9) on Friday, March 15th, and then travel to Virginia to take on the James Madison University Dukes (9-4) on March 19th and 20th.