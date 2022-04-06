FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Fairfield University baseball team started their 2022 home campaign with a resounding 8-2 win over the University of Hartford on March 29, 2022.

The Stags cruised to victory in near frigid temperatures off the back of their 17 baserunners and scored all eight of their runs in the first four innings.

The Stags were propelled by graduate student shortstop Colin Kelley’s three-run homer in the fourth inning, his second of the season. Junior Mike Becchetti also drove in two runs with his clutch hitting as the Stags had the bases loaded in each of his first two at-bats. He started the scoring with an RBI single in the first and then forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk in the second. The Stags would go on to score two more runs in the second frame on a passed ball and wild pitch.

The Stags’ biggest inning came in the fourth as both Griffin Watson ‘22 and Evan Berta ‘24 got on base with back-to-back walks and were brought home by Kelly’s homer. Junior Ryan Strollo would add a double in the frame and would score on Matt Zaffino’s ‘22 RBI single.

First-year pitcher Grant Smelzter got the start and impressed throughout his four innings of work, surrendering just one run on three hits. Junior pitcher Jack Erbek picked up his first win of the season as he threw three shutout innings.

“I thought we had a good selection at the plate and didn’t chase balls out of the zone,” head coach Bill Currier said after the game. “It was a tough day to hit with some inconsistent strikes, but I thought it was good to get a lot of guys into the game.”

The Stags look to keep momentum rolling when they host Central Connecticut State University at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Fairfield University baseball team kept the momentum rolling after capturing a walk-off 4-3 win over Central Connecticut State on March 30, 2022.

The Stags won the heart-pounding affair after the graduate transfer shortstop crushed a walk-off solo shot in the bottom of the 10th. This was Kelly’s second home run in as many days helping the Stags keep the winning streak alive at three.

“We’re a gritty team, and after Central Connecticut came back, we’ve been in that spot many times,” Kelly said after his walk-off homer. “I just thought it was meant to be today.”

The 4-3 win was a whole team affair as the Fairfield pitching staff was also a strong point for the team as they combined to strike out ten Blue Devils while surrendering just three walks. Fairfield was also disciplined at the plate as seven different Stags picked up a hit while six drew at least one walk.

This weekend, the Stags were back in action at Alumni Diamond for a three-game series against Niagara University, starting on Friday at 2 p.m.

After the postponement of Friday’s game due to inclement weather conditions, Fairfield faced off against Niagara twice on Saturday, April 2 and once on Sunday, April 3. The Stags bested the Purple Eagles by scores of 5-2, 11-5, and 4-2, completing the series sweep.

The next week for the Stags will be full of action, taking on St. John’s University away on Tuesday, April 5 at 3 p.m. and then hosting the Yale Bulldogs for a 4 p.m. game on Wednesday, April 6.





