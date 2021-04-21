The Fairfield University baseball team continues to roll on in their quest for a perfect season. With the Stags’ success in their series sweep of Monmouth University, they moved to an outstanding 20-0 record. They currently sit above all Metro Atlantic Athletic Association teams, with the number two slot occupied by both Niagara University and Monmouth University in a tie.

The Stags faced off against the Hawks in two games on April 17 and two on April 18, with the Stags taking all four games. Three days before, the baseball team was visited by their interstate companions from Quinnipiac University, who they beat 2-1 and 5-2 in a doubleheader.

The team currently has the best record in college baseball right now, switching places with the University of Arkansas who previously held the top spot.

Although the team has played every game on the Alumni Baseball Diamond thus far this season, they will begin the next week of play on the road, with a doubleheader against St. Peter’s University and a four game series against Manhattan College.

