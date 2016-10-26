Each new NBA season brings along a fair amount of hype. That being said, the 2016-2017 campaign has taken the anticipation to another level. On Oct. 25, the NBA began an eight-month journey with some of the most enticing storylines in recent years.

We would be remiss to not commence our preview with the reigning NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the rest of the funky bunch are back to defend their title and the Land in the process. It was official in last year’s Finals that Irving reached “superstar” status with his dominating performances in the latter part of the series, culminating with the epic game seven clinching shot.

Another intriguing aspect of this year’s Cavs team is how James plays now that the “Chosen One” has brought a championship back home to Ohio. Capturing a Larry O’Brien trophy in the “wine and gold” is sure to lift an enormous weight off of his shoulders and allow him to play more freely since the pressure is not solely on him.

Speaking of pressure, the boys in the Bay Area are entering the season with outrageous expectations with the July 7 addition of former league MVP Kevin Durant. Fresh off a stunning Finals collapse to the Cavs, the Golden State Warriors are looking for revenge with a revamped lineup featuring four of the best players in their respective positions in the association.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Durant come together to accomplish one goal: conquer James. That will be the main story to watch throughout the season as we anxiously wait for a third consecutive Finals rematch with even more venom this go around.

After being Durant’s running man for the past eight years, we finally get a chance to see what Russell Westbrook is capable of when he is let loose this season. The best athlete in the NBA will be given complete control of the Thunder’s offense this year as he looks to show the world that he does not need Durant to win. Expect Westbrook to put up absurd numbers every time he takes the floor and assert his vicious competitiveness on opposing guards.

Aside from the league’s super teams and superstars, there are certainly a fair share of teams that should receive some attention. First off, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to be fun to watch. Budding stars Andrew Wiggins and Karl Anthony-Towns could be poised to help the Wolves make a playoff push. Not to be forgotten, the Los Angeles Lakers stockpiled a huge amount of young talent in their own right with D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson and now, Brandon Ingram in the fold.

As for the local franchises, the New York Knicks hope to make the most of their offseason moves with the additions of Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah to an already solid core of Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis. Things could get interesting at the Garden if the group meshes together quickly. In another borough, the Brooklyn Nets should just be happy if they finish above the Philadelphia 76ers and do not secure the worst record in the NBA. However, that is in no way a guarantee.

Overall, the stage is set for one of the best NBA seasons to date. Defined by a power struggle at the top, followed by much parity in the rest of league, the campaign will provide us with entertaining basketball like we have never seen before. The NBA cannot get into full swing soon enough.