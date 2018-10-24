The Fairfield University Field Hockey team lost a close home match on Lessing Field against Colgate University. The Oct. 21, 2-1 defeat does not describe the tenacity the Stags carried with them throughout the game.

The first half featured a lot of offensive opportunities from both sides as well as stellar defensive performances. Fairfield and Colgate each had four corner kicks. Fairfield’s Zoe Rosen ‘21 recorded two saves compared to Colgate’s five. Fairfield outshot Colgate by a 9-6 margin. However, only goals count on the scoreboard.

In minute 17, Colgate’s Nikki Potter collected a pass from a penalty corner from her teammate, Taylor Casamassa, who controlled the ball and redirected it to the far post, giving Colgate the lead, 1-0.

After applying immense pressure, Fairfield found the back of the net in minute 61. Emma Matlach ‘21 was awarded a penalty shot. The goal scoring machine calmly stood over the ball and flicked it into the far corner of the net. This tally tied the game at 1-1. This was Matlach’s fourth goal of the season.

Four minutes later, in minute 64, Colgate found their go-ahead goal. In similar fashion, Colgate earned a penalty corner in which Casamassa assisted Katie Anderson as she deflected the ball from the top of the circle into the net past Fairfield goalkeeper Rosen. Colgate now had the lead at 2-1.

The Stags totaled 11 shots in the second half for a total of 20 shots throughout the match compared to Colgate’s two shots in the second half and eight total shots. Of Fairfield’s 20 shots, 10 were on goal. Despite all these shots, Fairfield was only able to connect for one goal. Fairfield lost the game with a final score of 2-1.

Up next, the Stags face Long Island University Brooklyn in their final MAAC regular season contest on Thursday, Oct. 25 when they travel to Brooklyn, N.Y.