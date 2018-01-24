Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis is officially set. The New England Patriots are headed to their 10th official Super Bowl, while the Philadelphia Eagles are in just their second Super Bowl. It is also a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX and the Eagles are looking to get revenge.

Tom Brady is making his eighth appearance in the big game while Eagles’ quarterback Nick Foles is making his first start in the Super Bowl. The Eagles have made an improbable run to the Super Bowl since the former No. 2 overall pick, Carson Wentz, went down with an anterior cruciate ligament tear late in the season. The former Arizona QB by the name of Nick Foles took over and he has not disappointed ever since, leading the Eagles to two straight playoff wins. He has a date with destiny come Sunday, Feb. 4.

Foles is definitely the difference maker against the Patriots, because the former third round pick in 2012 led a charge against one of the best defenses in Minnesota Vikings history. Foles threw for three touchdowns en route to a 38-7 win, as he is proving all the doubters wrong. He commanded an offense to have extreme success on third down against the Vikings, who are a team that only allowed conversions a quarter of the time during the regular season.

At Lincoln Financial Field, Foles proved to be the Vikings’ kryptonite, and now Foles looks to replicate that effort on Super Bowl Sunday. The Eagles defense has played well all year long, but Foles must perform like he did in order to outduel the Patriots and bring a Super Bowl back to the City of Brotherly Love.

The Patriots are going to play in their tenth Super Bowl and it will be the eighth Super Bowl appearance for the player-coach duo of Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick. This setting is nothing new for the five-time champion and head coach. The Patriots fought off the threatening Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 24-20 with a late fourth quarter comeback. Blake Bortles down the stretch could not answer back to a Tom Brady touchdown pass to Danny Amendola in the back of the end zone with 2:48 left. As a result, the Patriots claimed yet another American Football Conference championship, and they are back in the same position as last year as Brady looks to claim his sixth championship ring.

The Eagles and Patriots have had great quarterback play all postseason long as both number one seeds have made it to the final game of the 2017-2018 season. Both defenses will play well since they have played well all year long, New England better as of late, but the winner will be decided simply by quarterback play. Whichever quarterback that plays better will be crowned Super Bowl Champion and forever immortalized. The National Football League is genuinely quarterback-driven, so a team needs consistent, outstanding play from its quarterback especially in the postseason so that a Lombardi trophy is brought home. On Sunday, Feb. 4 history will be made either way if Tom Brady wins his sixth ring or if the Eagles will finally win their first Super Bowl.