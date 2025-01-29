The Fairfield University men’s and women’s golf teams are ready to trade cold-weather training for sun-soaked fairways as they head to Florida for the Spring Break Invitational. With months of preparation behind them and the competitive fire burning, the Stags are eager to test their skills against a deep field of challengers. Golf may be a game of patience and precision, but for Fairfield, this tournament is about making an early-season statement. A strong showing in Florida could set the tone for the rest of the season—and put the Stags right in the championship conversation.

Preparing for a spring golf season in the Northeast presents unique challenges, but both the men’s and women’s teams have made the most of local indoor facilities, particularly the Golf Lab in Fairfield. “They have an indoor putting green, three TrackMan simulators, and other tools that allow them to work on their game,” Head Coach Doug Holub said. Alongside technical training, the team has focused on physical conditioning, participating in bi-weekly strength training and a weekly yoga program to enhance flexibility and mental resilience.

The men’s team began their season with a tournament in Phoenix, hosted by Loyola Maryland, an experience Holub described as invaluable for shaking off winter rust. “That was a good start to the season, getting out into warmer weather and getting the competitive juices flowing,” he said. Freshman Tadgh Burke made an immediate impact, finishing as the team’s top individual performer. “He’s been working hard over the offseason, and we’re excited to see what he can do now that he’s in the lineup,” Holub added.

On the women’s side, junior Kaitlyn Woloski is a standout player, having closed the fall season with an individual title at the Lehigh Invitational. Fairfield will also look to its depth, as several returners have shown steady improvement throughout the offseason. “I’m hoping she can carry that momentum into the spring season,” Holub remarked.

The Invitational will feature a competitive field, with Sacred Heart emerging as a primary contender. Siena and Holy Cross also bring strong women’s programs to the event, making this a key opportunity for Fairfield to measure itself against top MAAC rivals. Though new to the MAAC, they have been a familiar opponent in non-conference play. “We know them well. We play against them a lot in the fall and spring, but this is the first time we’ll be competing as conference rivals,” Holub noted.

The men’s field includes Hartford, Siena, Holy Cross, Monmouth, and St. John’s. Siena, the two-time defending MAAC champions, presents a formidable challenge, while St. John’s has a history of strong performances. “I’d say St. John’s and Sacred Heart are the favorites, but we’re right there as well,” Holub assessed. On the women’s side, Fairfield, Ashland, Sacred Heart, Siena, and Holy Cross will compete, with Holub predicting a tight battle between Fairfield and Sacred Heart. “I think it’s going to come down to us and Sacred Heart,” he said.

The tournament will be played at Eagle Harbor Golf Club, a course known for its strategic layout. The women’s team will need to focus on course management, especially around the greens, where precision and patience will be crucial to scoring well. Designed by Clyde B. Johnston, the 18-hole course features rolling Bermuda grass fairways, multi-tiered TifEagle greens, and water hazards that demand precision shot-making. “It’s definitely a strategic golf course with homes and hazards on each side. For the men, it takes a lot of drivers out of their hands. They have to play smart off the tee to hit greens in regulation. On the women’s side, it’s fairly similar—discipline and patience will be key,” Holub explained.

The conditions at Eagle Harbor will also serve as an important preview for the MAAC Championships, which will take place in Florida later in the season. Adjusting to Bermuda grass, which differs significantly from the bent grass courses in the Northeast, will be crucial. “Putting and chipping are different, so getting experience on Bermuda grass will be valuable,” Holub added.

Despite golf’s individual nature, Fairfield prides itself on strong team chemistry. The men’s roster features three freshmen—Tadgh Burke from Chicago, Rasmus Ditzinger from Sweden, and Ben Madden from Boston who have already formed a close bond. “They’re inseparable. They have the same classes and are going to be living together next year,” Holub said. “Competing against each other pushes them to be better, but they also encourage one another.”

Beyond competition, the Florida trip provides an opportunity for team bonding. Following the tournament, the Stags will travel to Jupiter, Florida, where they will meet alumni and continue playing in a more relaxed setting. “We start the week with a tournament and end it with a mini vacation,” Holub said, emphasizing the balance of competition and camaraderie that defines the team’s culture.

As the Invitational approaches, Holub’s message to the team is clear—preparation is the key to success. “I always tell them that when you take a test in class, you know how you’re going to do because you know if you’re prepared,” he said. “That’s the mindset we take into every tournament. Whether it’s with their golf clubs or how they present themselves while traveling, we make sure we look sharp and act sharp.”

With a talented roster and a strong commitment to preparation, Fairfield is poised to make an impact at the Spring Break Invitational. Fans can follow all the action from March 5-6, 2025, as the Stags take on top competition at Eagle Harbor Golf Club. Stay tuned for updates and results on Fairfield Athletics' official website and social media channels as the team looks to make its mark on the spring season.