For the first time in 11 years, the Fairfield University men’s lacrosse team is ranked in the NCAA top 20 lacrosse rankings. After being ranked 18th by Inside Lacrosse and 20th by USA Lacrosse, they secured a position at 18 in the national top 20 rankings for lacrosse.

With a strong 5-0 start, including wins over Lehigh University, Brown University, Sacred Heart University, Manhattan University and Providence College, they are considered one of the best teams in college lacrosse.

In their first two games against Brown and Lehigh, they secured multiple-goal victories, but their other matches weren’t as dominant.

The Stags achieved a win over Sacred Heart in a thrilling double overtime game, edging out a nail-biter 13-12 with a goal from senior midfielder Rob Moore.

Then, they faced Manhattan, which also went into overtime. In the end, the Stags’ Devin Lampron scored his eighth goal of the season.

Next, Providence visited the Stags’ home field and were demolished, with the Stags securing a decisive victory of 15-7.

Coach Baxter fiercely commented, “This team is onto bigger and better things. I want the team to know that we will not be a team that people forget in a week. We will be sitting at the top all year. We will prove we are supposed to be here.”

Many stars are contributing to the Stags’ phenomenal start. Freshman phenom Devin Lampron leads the team in goals with 12 and ties for the team lead with 13 points. He has scored multiple goals in all five games and has been on a tear since starting his collegiate career.

Another standout is sophomore Keegan Lynch, who leads the team in assists with seven and also ties Lampron in points with 13.

This one-two punch is the main source of Fairfield’s offense. Together, they account for 18 goals and eight assists, combining for 26 points in the first five games.

Julian Radossich is a bright spot on defense. He was named national defensive player of the week during the first week and is a force to be reckoned with. His start to the season has included leading all of NCAA Lacrosse in caused turnovers with 17 and picking up 12 ground balls.

An anchor of this team is senior goalie Owen Hirsch. Coach Baxter has high praise for Hirsch, acknowledging his significant role in the team’s recent success, “This guy has been a force to be reckoned with this season. He is leading the team on and off the field and exemplifies what it means to be a part of Fairfield’s lacrosse team. He teaches this young team the culture of being a Stag.”

Hirsch has only allowed 36 goals this season and ranks in the top 10 in multiple Division I statistics. He ranks 5th for goals against per game with 7.23 and ranks 10th in save percentage with 60%.

The Stags’ season has just begun, and there are many areas they need to focus on to maintain this strong start.

Baxter mentions what he calls the “7 things on the plan to win,” a checklist for the team to consider daily to incrementally improve. “This changes every game depending on each opponent, but some things are universal. The team has to focus on getting better every day and not only think about success but also what that success can create.”

The Stags have two more non-conference games against UMass Lowell and St. John’s before they start conference play against Hampton University on March 15 in Hampton, Virginia.

The team is pursuing nothing but success for the remainder of the season, determined to demonstrate that Stags Lacrosse is back on top and will stay there for a long time.