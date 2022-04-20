Fairfield’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and the Fairfield University Athletic Department hosted the “LGBTQ+ Inclusion Baseball Game” while the baseball team challenged their inter-town rival Sacred Heart University at the Alumni Baseball Diamond on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

According to a recent Life@Fairfield post, this event was hosted “as part of the MAAC’s [Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference] Athlete Equality Index put out by Athlete Ally MAAC Institutions.”

The same post indicates that each university’s SAAC will host an inclusion game, and for the Stags, this took place against Sacred Heart University. At the event by the entrance to the field, giveaways were held.

On the field, players, coaches and other faculty wore rainbow-colored bracelets as can be seen above.

The Stags were able to break away from the Pioneers to secure a 5-4 come-from-behind win to seal the game, according to the recap on Fairfieldstags.com.

The team traveled to Pomona, N.Y. to take on Manhattan College in a three-game series that spanned from April 14-16. The Stags were able to sweep the series with scores of 12-4, 12-3 and 5-2, respectively.







