Cross country is where chaos meets grace—mud-caked shoes, relentless hills, and winding trails that test every runner’s persistence. It’s a sport that demands resilience, mental strength and the ability to thrive in discomfort. For the Fairfield Stags men’s and women’s cross country teams, the NCAA Northeast Regional Championships represent the culmination of a season defined by milestones, growth, and unforgettable moments.

As the Stags prepare for their final race of the year, they carry with them the lessons of a journey that has challenged them to push past limits and redefine expectations. From historic individual performances to collective breakthroughs, the season has been nothing short of transformative.

The men’s team began their campaign with determination at the Marist College Season Opener. Ryan Lindley ‘26 wasted no time establishing himself as a leader, pacing the Stags with a time of 19:34.2 over the 6K course. Newcomers Gabriel Montoya ‘28 and Bryce Robinson ‘28 quickly found their stride, proving to be key contributors to Fairfield’s scoring lineup.

With each meet, the men’s squad honed their skills and grew as a team. The Jasper Fall XC Invitational, held on the same course as the upcoming Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship, offered a chance to measure themselves against top competition. The Stags placed ninth, besting rivals like Quinnipiac and demonstrating their capacity to rise to the occasion. Lindley led once again with a solid 26:14.1 over 8K, showing the consistency that would define his season.

At the Ted Owen Invitational, the team showcased depth and cohesion, finishing fifth out of 11 teams. In a tightly packed performance, Olli Muniz ‘27, Robinson, Lindley, and Montoya crossed within seconds of each other, illustrating the team’s ability to work together and push forward.

Their progress culminated in standout performances at the MAAC Championship on the familiar Twin Ponds on the Farm course. Every scoring runner achieved a personal best, with Lindley clocking an impressive 25:45.1 to lead the Stags to an eighth-place team finish. Fairfield’s performance reflected a season-long effort to improve as individuals and as a collective, setting the stage for their strongest challenge yet at the NCAA Northeast Regional Championships.

The women’s team came out of the gates blazing, led by phenom Hannah Snayd ‘28. In her collegiate debut at the Marist College Season Opener, Snayd dominated the field, crossing the finish line in 17:56.6—a remarkable 21 seconds ahead of the runner-up. It was a performance that would set the tone for a historic season.

The Jasper Fall XC Invitational solidified Snayd’s place among the region’s elite, as she finished fifth in a competitive field of more than 140 runners. The Stags placed seventh as a team, with strong contributions from Mia Strazzella ‘27 and a talented group of freshmen including Carlina Castro, Devan Gambello, and Catherine Gobo.

At the Ted Owen Invitational, Snayd continued to dazzle, placing second with a personal-best 17:24 over the 5K course. The team finished eighth overall, buoyed by consistent performances from Strazzella and Castro.

The IC4A/ECAC Championship was a defining moment for Fairfield. Snayd claimed her second individual win of the season, conquering the 6K course at Van Cortlandt Park in a blazing 20:41.9. Her performance not only earned her the title but also placed her firmly among the best in the region. The women’s team finished 15th, a solid result against stiff competition.

The crowning achievement of the season came at the MAAC Championship, where Snayd made Fairfield history as the first Stag to win an individual conference title. Her time of 20:36.3 was nearly 10 seconds faster than the next runner, earning her the MAAC Most Outstanding Runner and Rookie of the Year honors. Strazzella and the trio of Castro, Gambello, and Gobo continued to show promise, helping Fairfield secure a ninth-place team finish and setting a strong foundation for the future.

Now, all roads lead to the NCAA Northeast Regional Championships at the Hopkinton State Fairgrounds in Contoocook, N.H. For the men’s team, this race is the culmination of a season of steady growth and incremental progress. With veterans like Lindley leading the charge and younger runners gaining confidence with every race, the Stags are ready to test themselves against the best in the Northeast.

For the women’s team, all eyes will be on Snayd, whose meteoric rise has already rewritten Fairfield’s cross-country history. Her consistency and determination will be key, but this young squad’s depth and collective effort will also play a vital role in their success.

Cross country isn’t just about times or placements; it’s about perseverance, teamwork, and the journey that binds athletes together. This season, the Fairfield Stags have embodied the spirit of the sport, overcoming challenges, celebrating milestones, and leaving everything they have on the course.

As they lace up for their final race of the season, the Stags do so with pride in their achievements and the determination to make every stride count. Whether it’s the men battling for every second in the 10K or the women chasing personal bests in the 6K, Fairfield’s runners are ready to take on the challenge of regionals with the same grit and heart that have defined their season.

Their story is already one for the record books. Now, it’s time to write the final chapter.