Graduate Students Taylor Strough of the men’s lacrosse team and Kelly Horning of the women’s lacrosse team have both pocketed preseason honors.

Strough earned himself the title of Preseason All-CAA by the Colonial Athletic Association; this is not the first time he has been selected for the honor, however, earning himself the title of “All-CAA” two times before, according to the official press release from FairfieldStags.com.

On the other hand, “Inside Lacrosse” named Horning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Horning recently crossed the threshold of 100 career goals just last season, which ended in a MAAC championship for the team. She is currently at 107 career goals ahead of this season.

Both players will look to take back the MAAC in the upcoming season, which begins on Feb. 12, 2022, for both organizations.

