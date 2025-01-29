Fairfield men’s basketball was humiliated by Sacred Heart in a 62-83 defeat on Sunday, marking the second straight loss to the Pioneers this season. It’s also the second loss to them in Stags men’s basketball history. However, there is still a glimpse of hope for the Stags, as they control their own destiny going into their final two games, and dreams of a miraculous postseason are still alive.

Fairfield’s MAAC record sits at seven wins and 11 losses. This positions them as the ninth seed heading into their final two matchups, yet Rider and St. Peter’s can bump them out of playoff contention if both schools win their final two games.

Unfortunately, Rider and St. Peter’s both play the worst teams at home in Canisius and Niagara, which makes it likely that they will add a couple of wins to their resumes. With Rider and St. Peter’s knocking on the door, the oncoming games against Siena and Quinnipiac are “must wins” for the Stags.

The first of the games will be played at Siena on Thursday night. The Saints only sit one spot ahead of the Stags and have had a similarly volatile season. Their worst loss came against Niagara, the second-worst team in the MAAC, but their best win came against Quinnipiac, the best.

The glaring weakness of Siena is their lack of size and rebounding ability, which presents an exploitative opportunity for Fairfield. Another key to victory is stopping Justice Shoats, who ranks as the sixth leading scorer in all of the MAAC. Siena’s Brendan Coyle also must have a limited impact as he averages the 2nd most 3-pointers in the conference. On top of all of this, Coach Casey’s squad will have to achieve victory in the harsh environment of MVP Arena, which ranks as the most highly attended stadium in the MAAC, averaging over 5,000 attendees a game.

The final game of the regular season will take place at Mahoney this Saturday at 7 pm against Quinnipiac. The Bobcats happen to be the best team in the conference, and the game is tragically being played during students’ spring break. For Fairfield to pull off the upset, the home crowd must be a factor, and the entire roster needs to play a quality game. There is no distinct “chink” in Quninpiac’s armor due to good shooting, rebounding and defense. It is imperative for Fairfield to shoot the 3-pointers well and to win the turnover battle in order to emerge victorious in this contest.

The Fairfield Men’s basketball team has not had a “statistically” successful campaign, but it is impossible to deny the grit and depth that this roster has shown. Even with a losing record, the team has had “glitches” of greatness that have displayed the abnormal potential of all the players. From Deon Perry’s 70-foot buzzer-beater over Marist to Louis Bleechmore’s otherworldly slam over multiple Mount St. Mary’s defenders, this season has been better in-person than on paper. It may be difficult for students to attend the Quinnipiac game, but if their presence is possible, then it is also necessary. The boys have proven their ability to knock off first-ranked teams (Marist), and if they are going to do it again, they will appreciate the chaotic atmosphere that students have brought to each game.

If the men are successful, then they will play in Atlantic City in the MAAC Tournament. The first round starts on Tuesday, March 11, but if the Stags catch a hot streak, then they could be playing in the championship on Saturday, March 15th.