The Fairfield Men’s Lacrosse team won by a score of 21-15 against Siena College, which was the highest-scoring game in Rafferty Stadium history. The team took on the Saints on a frigid yet sunny day at Rafferty where the Stags picked their second win of the season, after narrowly winning against Sacred Heart University 12-11. After an 8-4 loss to Rutgers University on March 2, Fairfield looked for vengeance and they wanted to make a statement early in the season.

The Stags dominated offensive possessions in the first half, which included eight straight goals after a back-and-forth start against Siena. It took less than two minutes for Fairfield to take the lead, courtesy of midfielder Taylor Strough ‘21 tallying his first goal of the afternoon. After a penalty by the Saints, attackman Patrick Drake ‘22 scored the Stags’ second goal, which was assisted by attackman Dylan Beckwith ‘20.

Siena answered with two goals of their own, both coming from midfielder Eric Munn as Jack Kiernan also picked up an assist on their first goal.

In an strategic frenzy Fairfield then scored 10 straight goals, blowing the contest out of the water. The Siena defense had no answers as the Stags seemed to gain offensive possessions at will as Fairfield scored 13 goals and 18 shots on goals compared to just four goals and nine shots.

Siena picked up momentum in the third quarter, scoring five goals but Fairfield replied with five goals of their own as the score reached 18-8 at the end of the third quarter.

The Stags did indeed regain control amidst the Saints rejuvenated offense in the second half.

“I was really proud that our team had this offensive outburst but I think we could have handled the second half better,” said Head Coach Andy Copelan.

Beckwith finished with nine points, of which five of them were goals. “I just try to lead by example and act like I’ve been there before,” said Beckwith.

The Stags now are 2-2 and face Georgetown University on Saturday, March 9.