Fairfield University men’s lacrosse team (5-5, 0-1 CAA) lost to the University of Delaware (8-2, 1-0 CAA) at 1 p.m. on Sat, March 30. The Colonial Athletic Association matchup took place on Fairfield’s Conway Field at Rafferty Stadium.

Fairfield played a primarily defensive game regardless of their offensive advantage, upending Delaware in faceoffs 13-12.

The stags fell behind early in the game, and after the first quarter were down 5-2.

At the start of the second period, Fairfield’s attack Brendan Dreyer ‘22 was able to intercept a pass in the defensive zone and run the ball up the field. He proceeded to pass it to Patrick Drake ‘22 who continued to score his eleventh goal of the season. Drake tallied a hat trick, but his efforts alone were not enough. This seemed to restore momentum in the game with Delaware up 6-3, but such hope was short lived.

By the third period, the Stags lost their grip and succumbed to the pressure of a 6-goal deficit. They fell apart and gave up another six goals, ensuring their defeat.

In the fourth quarter the team rallied, scoring two goals, but a pair of points in the last 15 minutes of the match were not nearly enough to give the Stags the slightest chance in claiming a win.

Fairfield finished on the losing end of a 15-7 game, but have a thirst for redemption when they face Towson University on Sat, April 6 at 1 p.m. to wrap up the three-game homestand, and hopefully pick up a victory before going on the road.

