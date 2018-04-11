On Friday, April 8 the Fairfield Stags Mens’ Lacrosse squad took on Colonial Athletic Association foe Hofstra University in a pivotal conference matchup. The Stags came into the day with a record of 3-8 as they look to gain momentum heading into the last part of the season. Heading into Hempstead, N.Y. was more than just a challenge for Fairfield to secure their fourth win of the season and their first conference victory.

There was much less offense in this matchup than in usual lacrosse games. In addition, there were no goals scored from either team in the first period. Both teams battled defensively but neither one was able to break the scoreless tie.

It wasn’t until the start of the second quarter where the first goal was scored. Senior Drew Murray notched his seventh goal of the season as Dylan Beckwith ’20 was credited with the assist. Hofstra only took one minute to even the score at one, where Ryan Tierney ‘20 recorded his nineteenth goal of the campaign.

After a goal by defenseman Spencer Noonan ‘18 in the third period, the Hofstra Pride scored three consecutive goals, including Dylan Alderman ‘18, Brett Osman ‘18 and Jimmy Yanes ‘19, where they seemed to be leading 4-2 at the end of the third quarter. It was the sixth goal for Alderman, the first for Osman and the sixteenth for Yanes this season.

Facing a 4-2 deficit, Fairfield needed to rally to avoid five losses in six games and they did just that. With just a quarter remaining, Colin Burke ‘19 stepped up by scoring two important goals, his twelfth and thirteenth goals for his 2018 campaign, to even up the score, 4-4. With over 1,000 attendees at this contest, it was certainly a treat to watch these two talented teams battle back and forth all game long.

With just over 20 seconds left in the game, every fan in attendance was holding their breath, wondering if this game would head into overtime. However, Travis Ford ‘20 put a dagger into the Hofstra Pride’s heart by recording his first goal of the day and his ninth goal on the year. This score sent Fairfield into elation and Hofstra into utter shock.

With a score so late in the game, Hofstra knew they had to attack right after the face off. After a timeout, the Pride gave the ball to Alderman to tie the game but Max McGuire ‘21 made the game-winning save to seal this key victory for Fairfield.

This win gave the Stags their first conference victory in 2018, now at 1-1 and ready to take on other CAA foes. Their CAA matchup action continues on Saturday, April 14 as Fairfield takes on Drexel University, which is also Military Appreciation Day at Rafferty Stadium. The Stags and the Drexel Dragons will face off at 12 p.m.