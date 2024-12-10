When you hear the word “fencing,” what comes to mind? Dangerous? Boring? No clue? Well, think again! This sport offers a multitude of benefits, making it a fantastic option for Fairfield University to introduce as a new team sport.

Contrary to popular belief, fencing is not just sword fighting. In fact, within the sport, referring to your blade as a “sword” might even earn you a reminder from your coach about proper terminology. It combines physical agility with strategic thinking, often referred to as “mental chess.” Each match requires focus, quick reflexes, and calculated planning. These mental challenges help develop problem-solving skills, as fencers must anticipate and react to their opponents’ moves. Aside from its mental and safety aspects, fencing is an excellent way to stay physically active and engage in friendly competition. The sport fosters an inclusive community, welcoming people of all ages and backgrounds to learn and grow.

With safety as a top priority, fencing has an incredibly low injury rate, making it one of the safest Olympic sports. In fact, it’s no more dangerous than table tennis! Due to the protective gear, the design of the blades, and the non-contact nature of the sport, most injuries sustained in fencing are minor and typically involve only bruising. Unlike contact sports, where concussions and other severe injuries are prevalent, the worst injury a fencer is likely to experience is a bruise caused by the impact of a blade on the body.

So why doesn’t Fairfield have a fencing team? The answer is still unclear, but the potential advantages are hard to ignore. Introducing a fencing team could provide students with a unique opportunity to develop their skills, build friendship, and create lasting connections.

While some may argue that introducing a fencing team could be expensive, it is important to compare the expenses with other sports already at Fairfield University. Sports like lacrosse or golf require specific equipment and facilities, which come with significant financial investment. Similarly, fencing necessitates particular gear, such as knickers and protective gear, along with electric boxes for scoring and metal strips. However, it’s worth mentioning that Fairfield doesn’t need to invest in fencing strips right away or electric boxes. Instead, the focus can be on providing a space for practice, such as the recplex, and acquiring the necessary protective equipment in order to start building the skills needed to fence hooked up to the electrics.

By establishing a fencing team in Fairfield, the university can contribute to the growth of this fascinating sport while also enriching the lives of its students. It’s time to challenge misconceptions and make fencing a staple in Fairfield’s athletic landscape.