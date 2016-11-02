Q: So this is it, senior year is here unfortunately and your time as a Stag is coming to an end. What can you say about your four years here at Fairfield?

A: “They were an amazing experience. They brought me both many accomplishments and challenges from which I’ve learned from and will take with me for the rest of my life.”

Q: Now tell me your most memorable moment here at Fairfield?

A: “It has to be the England trip — that was my freshman year that was crazy, crazy awesome. It was amazing that we could even go there to begin with and then being able to play and beat the professional teams in England and then going on to make memories with my teammates.”

Q: This year was a tough one for you guys as a whole. As a senior captain, what do you do to motivate your team to continue to fight all season long?

A: “It was challenging but the motivation is to play for each other — that was what I always told the girls. We play for each other and we play for pride, so we go out there and do our best every single time.”

Q: Overall, just three wins on the season. What positives did you see from your team?

A: “When we tied Monmouth and when we beat Rider — the top two teams in the conference — that was when I knew that we really always tried to put our best foot forward. Things just didn’t work out the way we could sometimes, but in those cases, it did, and it was very rewarding.”

Q: Six seniors will be graduating this year. What can you say about this group of girls who were with you since day one?

A: They’re amazing, they’re like my sisters. I couldn’t imagine life without them. I mean, I live with four of them right now and I’ve lived with the other one — I’ll stay with them for the rest of my life.”

Q: Senior Day just passed — what can you say about that experience and how it felt not only being Senior Day, but also getting that win?

A: “It was a sad experience because I’ve been through many Senior Days not thinking anything of it and then having to go through my own it was kind of like, ‘Oh my God!’ Like after this, it’s over, this is my last time ever playing on Lessing.”

Q: Now as you leave, you guys leave many underclassmen to take over. What are your expectations for this team in the upcoming year?

A: As always, I want them to win the MAAC; that would be nice. I just want them to continue to play for each other and to continue to love the game that they chose to play in college.”