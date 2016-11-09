Q: When were you first introduced to the game of tennis?

A: “When I was five-years-old. It was with my parents, it was really fun and I realized that it was my favorite sport that I had played so far.”

Q: What is your best memory on the tennis court?

A: “Probably my senior year of high school when I was able to win the state championship with my high school team.”

Q: What schools were you looking at other than Fairfield?

A: “Stonehill in Massachusetts.”

Q: Why did you end up choosing Fairfield?

A: “[Jeff Bricker] emailed me and I said, ‘You know what? I’ll go check it out’ and that same day, I basically committed here.”

Q: What can you say of the coaching staff here at Fairfield?

A: “Jeff’s awesome; he’s so dedicated to all of us and he makes sure that we work really hard.”

Q: There are just a few upperclassmen on the team, but how have they helped you adjust to Division I Tennis?

A: “They’ve been awesome; they’ve helped us on and off the tennis court. They’ve been very good about hanging out with us and on the court, they’re very supportive of us.”

Q: Overall, how is the adjustment to Fairfield both academically and athletically?

A: “Academically, it’s definitely harder than high school, but I love it. The professors are all really good. Athletically, it’s a lot more training and a lot more work, but I’m really busy and I love it.”

Q: At the NJIT Fall Invitational, you finished for a combined 4-1 in singles and doubles. What can you say of your performance that day?

A: “I knew that it was the last tournament we had in the fall and I definitely wanted to go out there and just give it my all. We had worked really hard all season, so I wanted to end on a good note.”

Q: The fall season is now over. What can you say about your first few months as part of the team?

A: “It’s awesome — I love being part of the team. It’s gone by so fast, but I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

Q: What are your expectations for the upcoming season?

A: “I think we’re actually going to do really well. I think we have a chance at MAAC and I just can’t wait to get back on court with the team.”