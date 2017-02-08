The Fairfield Stags Softball squad looks to improve on their 27-23 performance from last year and the Stags are certainly excited to make amends. They simply want to make a statement in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. They are also aspiring for a better start this upcoming season so they can build up momentum as the season progresses. The Stags have something to prove this year and they are certainly motivated.

Julie Brzezinski, head coach for Fairfield, enters her 19th season at the helm and has been a huge component for maintaining Fairfield’s success. The Stags have averaged 28 wins per season and Brzezinski has led the program to 12 winning campaigns. Last year, she guided Fairfield to its second MAAC Championship and the program’s first National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament bid. As the Fairfield softball team prepares for their season, they are indubitably in good hands.

One player who is looking to improve even more this season is pitcher Destinee Pallotto ‘18. The California native accounted for 10 wins in her sophomore season and she pitched for 146 innings along with recording 136 strikeouts, which was more than any other Fairfield pitcher. Her 10 wins a season ago is the most she has recorded as a Stag, surpassing her nine wins in 2015. The junior also possesses versatility to be utilized as a starter and as a reliever. In her 27 appearances, she did not allow a run in four of those appearances, two as a starter and two as a reliever. Going forward, Pallotto is certainly a focal point of the Stags rotation and she hopes to grow even more.

For the Stags offense, Tori Reed ‘17 makes a huge impact when she is on the field. The starting catcher stood out as she posted her second straight .300-plus season while she batted .355 a year ago. The Dover native led the team with 13 doubles to go along with her 16 extra base hits, which were second on the team. Her consistency is hard to beat. For the most part, she averaged a hit per game as she accumulated 49 of them in 50 games. Last season, the backstop started off scorching hot with a nine-game hitting streak while hitting .406 during that stretch. As potent as she is offensively, she is unquestionably sure-handed behind the plate. Reed did not commit an error at all during the regular season and she had 229 putouts as well as 14 assists. It is a major plus without a doubt to have such a talented, two-way player and the Stags will look to her as she readies for her finale as a Stag.

The Stags Softball unit will begin their season in Charlotte, N.C. as they face Robert Morris in their first game of the new endeavor as part of the Green & White Tournament on Feb. 24. Fairfield is circling that date on their calendars so when it is time for them to travel south, they will be more than ready to take the MAAC and NCAA by storm.