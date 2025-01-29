With spring just around the corner and the sun shining brighter, the Fairfield University softball team looks to shake off the winter chill of their 2-8 start to the season and step onto the diamond for the Penn State Softball Invitational Tournament.

In the spirit of the changing seasons, the Stags are ready to shed their winter layers and embrace a vibrant new chapter on the diamond. After finishing each of their last two tournaments with a tough 1-4 record, this team is eager to transform their game and turn the tide. Just as the days grow longer and warmer, they aim to turn the page on past struggles.

The Stags’ first challenge came in the Hatter Classic in DeLand, Fla. from Feb. 14 to 16, where they faced Bethune-Cookman University, Wofford University and Stetson University. They finished this tournament with a record of (1-4) where they started off by taking down Bethune-Cookman. They then faced a tough stretch to close the event, taking losses to Stetson, Bethune-Cookman, and twice to Wofford.

The GATA Challenge came next (Feb. 21-23) as Fairfield traveled to Statesboro, Georgia. Again, they won the first matchup, this time against Campbell University. The Stags would then drop their next four, one to Georgia Southern University and Cambell, followed by two to Oakland University.

“For the next tournament, our hopes as a team are to have a cleaner defense and not rely on the pitcher,” said junior captain Cara Kochackian when asked about Fairfield’s changing approach coming into its next tournament. “Usually, our defense is our best attribute so if we keep things simple and clean our defense will be perfect. We also hope to get our bats going more to better support our pitcher and start offensive rallies.”

The Stags are set to travel to University Park, Pa. where they will play five games over three days. They will be competing against Canisius (3-7), Penn State University (5-9), and Lafayette University (0-8).

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) rivals, Canisius University, will be facing off against the Stags for their first two matchups on Friday, at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, at 12:00 p.m.

Anna Paravati, junior third baseman for the Stags, has been red hot at the plate to kick off the first ten games of the season. With 12 hits in 31 at-bats (.387), including two extra base hits, it is no surprise Paravati is hitting in the three hole in the lineup. She has driven in the most runs for her team (9) and boasts an on-base percentage of .457, showcasing her power and ability to get on base.

“The season is still very fresh, and there are a lot of games left, but recently I have been focusing on sticking to my approach at the plate and trusting that I have been prepared well,” said Paravati reflecting on her recent success at the plate. “A good part of my confidence has been cultivated with the support of my great teammates, who honestly keep me sane during this long season”.

While Paravati has been pushing the Stags offense, junior Alyssa Weinburg has emerged as the star in the pitching rotation. With a current record of 2-1, Weinburg’s impressive 2.42 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over her 26.0 innings pitched has demonstrated her dominance in the rotation.

Weinburg’s ability to limit the damage is evident, as she has given up just 25 hits and six walks, maintaining a batting average against of .260. As the Stags are challenged by powerful offensives like Penn State and Canisius they will rely on Weinburg and her defense to shut them down.

Penn State is led by sophomore Brooke Klosowicz, who is ranked as the fifth best hitter in the Big Ten so far this season. She is slugging an impressive .821 to go along with an average of .462 for her Nittany Lions.

As the Stags prepare to face the Golden Griffins, in the first two games of the tournament, they are tasked with slowing down sophomore slugger, Ella Johel. She is currently boasting an impressive .429 batting average, with an OPS of 1.183 over her first 10 games, adding two home runs as well.

In Fairfield’s final three games of the tournament, they will compete against Penn State twice—first on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and then Sunday at 3 p.m. They will also face Lafayette that Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

The Stags are hoping that a competitive tournament in Pennsylvania, will flip the script on a slow start to their 2025 campaign.

After Penn State, the Stags are scheduled to play five games over spring break, including a March 11 game at Central Connecticut State and a CSU Round Robin tournament in Charleston, S.C. (March 14-15).