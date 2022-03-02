The Fairfield University softball team dropped three games in the University of South Florida tournament hosted in Tampa, FLA. There, they faced competition like St. John’s University and Saint Joseph’s University, as well as the hosting University of South Florida themselves.

In their first matchup, they fell 7-1 to St. John’s, and that same afternoon fell short of USF by a score of 8-0 to cap off the first day’s events. Against Saint Joseph’s, pitcher Katie Kudlacik ‘22 fueled a flame for the Stags. Unfortunately, the Stags dropped the game by just one point in a 1-2 final score.

To close out the tournament, the Stags took one last crack at USF and Saint Joseph’s before heading back home for over a week’s rest.

In a dominant final stand, the Stags took back wins against two previous losses, taking home a commanding 4-0 shutout of USF and a closer 2-1 victory over Saint Joseph’s. They will next travel to Marshall University in Huntington, W. V.A. for their “Thundering Herd Invite”.

