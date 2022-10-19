Jesus Cruz, a former graduate student, returns to the men’s basketball program as the Director of Men’s Basketball Operations.

Cruz is currently the all-time leader in games played at Fairfield and in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) history and is eleventh all-time in scoring for the Stags according to his official bio page.

Head Coach Jay Young stated in the official announcement of Jesus’ hiring that “Jesus developed into a true ‘coach on the court’ for us over the last few years, and he will be a tremendous addition to our staff this season. He has been a part of every game that I’ve coached at Fairfield, and I look forward to continuing that trend with him as our Director of Operations.”

According to the same official bio page, Cruz had a five-year career with Fairfield that came to an end in 2022. He ended his career with 156 games played while managing to put up 1,476 points, 611 rebounds, 217 assists and 158 steals. He made it to two MAAC championship games in the 2017-2018 season and the 2020-2021 season.

This past summer Cruz played in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN), a professional basketball league in Puerto Rico where he averaged 7.8 points per game and played 37 games for his hometown Gigantes de Carolina team.

The Stags Men’s Basketball season begins on Monday, Nov. 7 at Wake Forest University. They will have to wait until Dec. 3 to play their first game at the brand new Leo D. Mahoney Arena on Campus against Saint Peter’s University, according to the schedule.

