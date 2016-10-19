Q: What has Fairfield meant to you over the course of the past three years and how has the school helped you better yourself as an athlete and a person?

Brown: As one big experience, Fairfield University has given me a really good balance between my academics and my athletics. It has been a place where I can challenge myself on and off the field and have the opportunities to do well, so that is important to me. As an athlete, it has made me better in that there have always been players on the team that have pushed me to get better every single day since I was a freshman. I still feel pressure in a good way to perform and keep improving, and I feel like that translates into the classroom everyday, making sure you are getting your work done and staying organized.

Q: You have been a contributor on the team for four years now. What is it like to reflect upon all the games you have played in the red and white?

Brown: It means a lot to look back. It is cool to see how I have changed as a player from freshman year to senior year. Freshman year, I felt like I had such a long way to go to have an impact on the team, but as I got older, I saw myself having more of an impact and now it is good to be a senior trying to convey the message to the younger girls of constantly working hard and making sure the team improves.

Q: Obviously it has been a tough year for the group. How have you, as a senior leader, continued to lead the girls and encourage the group to keep fighting as you still have meaningful games ahead?

Brown: Yeah, it has been a tough season, but our captain Anna Borea and the other senior leaders have all done a really good job of staying positive and continuing to push the team to keep working no matter the outcomes of the games. I think that even though it has not been a great season, we still have games coming up that mean a lot to us for other reasons like Monmouth, who is always a team we want to beat as well as Rider and Manhattan. They are all really important games for us to win even though the season has not gone the way we wanted it to.

Q: As a team, you just set the record for most shots in a game at Lessing Field with 43 against St. Peter’s and you have also experienced much individual success as well, being named to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference All-Academic team in all your years here. That being said, what accomplishment are you most proud of here at Fairfield?

Brown: One of my major accomplishments has been maintaining a good grade point average. Last year, I was named to the CoSida Academic All-District First Team, which recognized student-athletes excelling on and off the team, but especially in the classroom. I was on that list with a lot of players from big schools who have really impressive resumes and things like that, so that was an honor to be on that list.

Q: Anything can happen when MAAC tournament play rolls around, so how is the team approaching the final few games of the regular season leading up to tournament play?

Brown: We are approaching it with the mindset that we are just going to finish strong so that we can have something positive to look back on. We want to know that we played our hardest every moment we were out on the field and we worked hard to beat every team we could.

Q: You are definitely part of a tight knit team. What do you enjoy most about the group?

Brown: What I enjoy most is how close everyone is. No matter what players you are with on the team, you will always have a good time. Also, we always support each other, so if you have a rough day or a good day, someone is always there to share that with you no matter who it is.

Q: Once soccer is over, what are you looking forward to your senior year?

Brown: I am looking forward to a spring with no morning practice. I think just getting to sleep a little more and enjoying the nice spring weather if it warms up at any point. I am looking forward to having a lot of time to do work and to have free time.