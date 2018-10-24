The Fairfield Women’s Soccer Team fell to MAAC competitor Niagara University on Saturday, October 20th with a final score of 2-0 Niagara. The Fairfield University Women’s Soccer Team had the last road trip of their 2018 season on Oct. 20 when they took on Niagara University in Niagara County, N.Y. Road trips are always filled with adventure — some good, some bad. However, it must be remembered that, on a road trip, it is often debated if the journey is as important as the destination, or vice versa.

While the Stags out shot Niagara, ending with better numbers for their all around game, this final road trip ended in a loss for the Stags with a final score of 2-0 in favor of Niagara. Even though this match was a loss, it must be taken into account that the journey doesn’t end here. The Stags will keep pushing as playoffs quickly approach and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament looms just around the corner.

The end result the team wanted was not how the game ultimately went, but the efforts were ever present for the squad with a number of underclassmen dominating the field. Sophomore Alex Madden, Liz Dumas ‘21 and Gabby Diodati ‘21 contributed seven shot attempts on goal, showing the Stags’ fearless mindset and drive to fight the Niagara Purple Eagles back.

Niagara’s offense was combated by Aytana Muschajew ‘22 in goal with two saves, who defended the net for the full 90 minutes. Fairfield fought to tie the game at 1-1, but Niagara goalkeeper Shania Van Nuland’s six saves and Niagara’s Annie Ibey’s goal in the second half dug the Stags a deeper hole they ultimately could not climb out of.

Knowing that the Stags’ stats for the game put Niagara’s numbers to shame emphasizes the fact that the team has all the tools, extraordinary talent and skill set to convert those numbers into wins for their remaining contests. The team currently holds a 7-8-2 record with a 2-5-2 record in the MAAC. The Stags will take on another fellow MAAC competitor — the Marist College Red Foxes in their next contest on Oct. 24, ready to take the field knowing that their journey for this season is far from over.