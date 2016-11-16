The Fairfield Women’s Basketball Team is looking to bounce back after finishing only one game over .500 in their 2015-16 campaign. For head coach Joe Frager, now entering his 10th season at the helm, inconsistency is not something that he is used to.

Frager holds a great reputation as coach of the Stags for the winning ways he has made the Fairfield faithful become accustomed to. Since coming on board, he has averaged 19 wins per season, which is the best in program history for a head coach of the red and white. This upcoming season, he looks to bring the Stags back to glory by hanging his coat on the one aspect of the game that has brought him steady success over the years.

Frager’s success during his tenure at Fairfield can unquestionably be attributed to his defensive philosophy. He believes in every player working together as a unit to lock down whomever they are playing on the defensive side.

The process begins tonight at 5 p.m. when the Stags open their season against Sacred Heart at Webster Bank Arena. The group is expecting a big year from Kelsey Carey ‘17 as she looks to make the most out of her final year at Fairfield. In her junior season, the forward led the team in scoring on 14 different occasions, so Carey will certainly be expected to put the ball in the basket when the Stags need to score.

Another player who hopes to continue her success on the interior is Samantha Cooper ‘18, a resident of Sudbury, Ontario. She led the team in rebounds in 20 games last year, so she knows how to make her presence known in the paint. Her rebounding skill set can be productive when giving the Stags second and third chances at points.

Since the Stags are known to be so consistent, the average record that they had last year is no reason to panic. The defensive focus of the Stags shows that they can hang tough when games are close and save their best for home stretch of barnburners.

The Stags have a lot to look forward to this year with their team infused with youth, much like the men’s basketball team. Since there are three sophomores and three freshmen, there is a great opportunity for these players to grow together and make something special.