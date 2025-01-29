With just a few weeks left in the regular season, Fairfield women’s basketball (19-3, 13-0 MAAC) is creating a season to remember. Riding a 13-game conference winning streak, the Stags have been nothing short of dominant and are on the brink of securing the MAAC’s top seed.

Now, two key matchups stand in their way—a home showdown against St. Peter’s on Thursday, Feb. 13, and a road test at Manhattan on Saturday, Feb. 15. While the Stags enter as heavy favorites, each opponent presents unique challenges.

Fairfield isn’t just winning—it’s controlling games from start to finish. The Stags lead the MAAC in scoring (74.7 PPG), assists (17.1 APG), field goal percentage (45.6%), and three-pointers per game (9.3).

One player making a major impact? Graduate forward Raiana Brown, who was just named MAAC Player of the Week after a historic performance. Brown scored a career-high 31 points on a perfect 11-for-11 shooting in Fairfield’s win over Sacred Heart, making her the first Stag to achieve that feat and just the sixth player in the nation this season to go perfect from the field with at least 10 made shots. Her dominance helped Fairfield extend its winning streak to 13 games.

For the week, Brown averaged 21.5 points per game, shot nearly 64 percent, and delivered two double-digit scoring performances while helping the Stags secure two road wins. Her ability to step up when needed reflects the team’s depth and balance—one of the key reasons Fairfield remains undefeated in MAAC play.

But for head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis, the focus isn’t on records or stats. It’s about staying in the moment. “One day, one practice, one game at a time,” Thibault-DuDonis said. “We never look too far ahead and just keep focusing on how we can get better each day.”

That mindset has helped Fairfield stay sharp even after losing grad guard Nellie Brown, last year’s MAAC Player of the Year, to a season-ending ACL injury. Instead of faltering, the Stags have thrived—a testament to their depth, leadership, and defensive intensity.

Despite a 7-14 record (5-7 MAAC), St. Peter’s has a game-changer in sophomore forward Fatama Janneh.

Averaging 18.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, Janneh is the MAAC’s only player putting up a double-double. Slowing her down will be a major priority for Fairfield’s elite defense, which ranks 16th in the nation, allowing just 54.7 PPG. “She is a great player, and we will certainly have our work cut out for us,” Thibault-DuDonis said. “With a dynamic scorer like her, we have to use our length and deny her touches as much as possible.”

Fairfield will look to freshman guard Cyanne Coe, senior forward Lauren Beach, and sophomore forward Meghan Andersen to make Janneh’s life difficult. Rebounding will also be key, as St. Peter’s ranks third in the MAAC in offensive rebounds per game (12.8).

On offense, the Stags will need to crack St. Peter’s zone defense, which forces teams into outside shots. Luckily, Fairfield is built for this.

The Stags boast the best three-point shooting percentage in the MAAC at 34.2%, and a big reason for that is Anderson ‘27. She’s been lights out from deep, leading the team with 46 made threes while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Sophomore guard Kaety L’Amoreaux will also be a key factor from long range, sitting second on the team with 25 triples.

While St. Peter’s is an offensive challenge, Manhattan (11-9, 5-6 MAAC) is all about defense.

The Jaspers allow just 59.8 PPG (third in the MAAC) and thrive on forcing long, difficult possessions. For Fairfield, the key will be speeding up the tempo and attacking early. “We have to work hard to make it a full-court and fast-paced game,” Thibault-DuDonis said. “They have great size inside, so we need to be able to play off of our defense in transition.”

If the game slows down, execution in the half-court will be crucial. Manhattan forces 14.8 turnovers per game, meaning Fairfield will need to be sharp with ball security and shot selection.

One player who could be a game-changer? Andersen.

The sophomore forward leads the team in points (12.3 PPG) and blocks (1.6 BPG), and her ability to stretch the floor and attack off the bounce could pull Manhattan’s bigs away from the paint. “She is incredibly versatile and able to score in a variety of ways,” Thibault-DuDonis said. “She has always been a great 3-point shooter and efficient in the paint, but she has expanded her game by attacking off the bounce and becoming a disruptive defender.”

Fairfield controls its MAAC championship destiny, holding a two-game lead over second-place Quinnipiac (11-2 MAAC) and sitting in prime position to clinch the top seed in the conference tournament.

But Thibault-DuDonis isn’t letting the team get ahead of itself. “Every game is important from here on out,” she said. “We will get to where we want to go if we stay in the moment, stay humble, and stay hungry for more.”

Fairfield has set the standard in the MAAC, but the mission isn’t complete. Every win brings them closer to securing the top seed and building momentum for the conference tournament. This week’s matchups—Thursday’s home game against St. Peter’s and Saturday’s road test at Manhattan—are the next steps in proving their dominance.

The Stags have been the team to beat all season. Now, it’s time to strengthen their grip on the MAAC and keep their championship goals on track. Fans can watch Thursday’s game live at Leo D. Mahoney Arena or stream both matchups on ESPN+.