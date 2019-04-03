The Fairfield University softball team (12-12) extended their losing streak to seven games following a double header visit at Marist College (15-14). It was a rough outcome for their first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference match-up of the season on Sat. March 30.

Fairfield was at-bat first, hungry for a win to kill the negative momentum looming over the team since their last win on March 20. After an 8 game victory streak earlier in the season, the Stags became aware of their capabilities to succeed as a team. Fairfield’s Amanda Ulzheimer ’20 walked to first before a bunt grounded out by Alisha Marshall ’22 helped the junior advance to second. The top of the first concluded leaving Fairfield scoreless, and Marist was up, hoping to beat their adversaries to the scoreboard.

Marist’s Caroline Baratta struck out swinging, but made it to first base on a wild pitch and then managed to steal second. Her teammate Ali Milam hit a fly ball which allowed her to take third. Brandi Coon completed the scoring chance beating out a single between shortstop and third base, and sending Milam to home plate.

The second and third innings were slow on both ends and the score remained stagnant. Excitement picked up again for Stags fans in the fourth when Mikayla Rubin ’21 scored off of a single to centerfield by fellow sophomore Lauryn Rhinehard, knotting the score at 1.

Marist regained the lead again in the fifth, this time answering back relentlessly. Coon drew a one-out walk and made her way home at the next at-bat when Claire Obendorf homered to left field. Madison Lee drew a walk, then Morgan Gianelle shot a rocket over the right center field fence sending two Red Foxes full circle, cementing the score in their favor at 5-1. Fairfield had the second game of the doubleheader to atone for a sub-par performance in the beginning of the day.

The Stags were off to a strong start, leading Marist 2-0 at the start of the fifth inning. At the bottom of the fifth, Marist managed three hits and capitalized on a fielding error, sending four athletes home. Marist had another successful inning, recording another four runs to double their score (8-2). Fairfield was left with a single inning to deplete a six-point deficit. They failed to accomplish the nearly unassailable challenge, and left Poughkeepsie, NY looking to redeem themselves at the University of Rhode Island facing another MAAC team on Wed, Apr. 4 at 12:00 p.m.

