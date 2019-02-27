The Fairfield University Men’s Lacrosse team are 1-1 this season after their local matchup at Sacred Heart University (1-3) on Saturday, Feb. 23 resulted in a 1 point victory for the Stags.

In the cage, first-year goalkeeper No. 13 James Corasaniti ‘22 made his first career start and put on a riveting defensive show. The rookie tallied 18 saves, 4 of which were made in the final 15 minutes of play. Corasaniti, who allowed 11 of the 29 shots against him, had a .621 save percentage for the afternoon game.

Another young dynamo on the field was Fairfield’s No. 4 Patrick Drake ’22. A week prior, he made his collegiate lacrosse debut memorable with two goals. He lead his team in goals scored this Saturday, wracking up 4, and tacked on an assist to his stellar game.

First-year No. 30 Brian Reda doled out a hat trick, and was a powerful offensive force on the field. Reda was instrumental in Sacred Heart’s defeat along with teammate Travis Ford ’20. The two each claimed a pair in the fourth quarter of play.

No. 22 Dylan Beckwith ’20 provided Fairfield with the upperclassmen leadership that they needed to take home the win. The Junior attacker reached a career high of 5 assists this weekend.

Additionally, 2 minutes and 38 seconds into play, he put the Stags on the board first. This was the first of 2 goals he scored against the Pioneers. Three of his five helpers facilitated Fairfield’s last, and arguably most important, 3 goals of the match.

Fairfield went into halftime down by two, but was able to catch up to their rivals with 8 minutes and 48 seconds left of play in the period. Sacred Heart answered back and claimed another two point lead by the time 45 minutes was up.

The Stags answered back and claimed 5 of the 7 goals scored in the fourth quarter. A last ditch effort was made with just one minute remaining by Sacred Heart’s Reed Avveduti who fired a shot past Fairfield’s defense and goalie.

Avveduti’s efforts created a 1 point deficit, but the score remained stagnant at 12-11 after his goal. Fairfield’s fourth quarter surge evened their record and put them in a healthy state of mind going into their next competition.

Fairfield Men’s Lacrosse will make their way back home this weekend on March 2 to challenge Rutgers University (2-2). They will face-off at 1:00 p.m. on Conway Field at Rafferty Stadium.