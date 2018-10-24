The Fairfield University Stags and the Quinnipiac University Bobcats fought to a 0-0 draw in a vital Alumni and Family Weekend matchup on Oct. 20 at Lessing Field between the two top soccer teams in the Metro Athletic Atlantic Conference.

Fairfield defense and goalkeeper Gordon Bottertill ‘21 kept the Quinnipiac offense at bay throughout the game with five saves, not allowing a goal on nine Quinnipiac shots.

An outstanding Bottertill save in minute 96 on a shot by Quinnipiac defender Jordan Bennett kept the Stags even on Quinnipiac’s best offensive chance. The Quinnipiac defense was equally as stingy, shutting out the potent Stag offense on 14 shots with eight saves by goalkeeper Chrystomos Lakovidis.

Defender Marcus Nordgard ‘20, known as “The Great Dane,” was positioned up front and led the Fairfield charge with three shots, including two on goal, after missing time earlier in the season with an injury.

First-year Stags Jonathan Filipe and Cormac Pike ‘22 continued their standout seasons, each contributing shots on goal in the effort for Fairfield’s first goal. Fairfield forward Diego Caseilles ‘19 continued his recent string of good form, firing off a couple shots on the Quinnipiac goal.

Head Fairfield coach Carl Rees highlighted how well defender Jonas Vergin ‘21 played after the game, really giving the sophomore praise and credit for his defensive play. Only one yellowcard was given in such a low scoring battle, to Quinnipiac defender Christian Casagranda. Quinnipiac’s offense was lead by Irish midfielder Matthew Taylor with three shots, including one on goal, and forward Rashaan Dally ‘19, adding two shots on goal himself.

After this draw against Quinnipiac, Fairfield remains undefeated in MAAC play, coming into the week 9-4-1 and 6-0-1 in the conference. On Oct. 24, the Stags have another important matchup with the top of the MAAC, as they welcome the Marist College Red Foxes at 7:00 p.m. at Lessing Field. Marist will come into that matchup 5-1-1, needing a win to tie Fairfield atop the conference standings. On the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 27, Fairfield rounds out the week with a visit to the Saint Peter’s University Peacocks. The Stags remained in first place in the MAAC with a hard fought draw as their unbeaten streak extends to seven conference games.