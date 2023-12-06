The Fairfield University men’s golf team paid a visit to Berlin, Md., this past weekend, taking part in the Battle at Rum Pointe.

The two-day run began on Friday, March 29, with the unit finishing in fifth place out of 18 programs participating. Leading the way for the Stags was Colin Summers ‘25, with the Westfield, N.J. product checking in with a 75. Summers finished in a tie for fourth place in the field of 100 golfers participating.

Following Summers in the ranks was graduate student mainstay Patrick McCarthy, who finished 14th in the field one stroke behind with a score of 76. Coalescing behind the duo were Peter Crowe, Shane DeVincenzo, Chase Millar, and Anthony Naples, who posted corresponding scores of 78, 80, 82, and an 85.

As a unit, Fairfield finished day one in a tie for fifth place overall, tying with Colgate University and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference foe Siena College with a score of 309.

The Stags looked to improve on their standing on the second and final day of the tournament on Saturday, March 30. The pack managed to capitalize off of their performance Friday with a 20-stroke improvement on Saturday, carding a score of 289 in the process. The Stags ascended into fourth place, tying with another MAAC foe, Mount Saint Mary’s University.

Leading the way once again was Summers, who carded a final round of 71. He also finished in fourth place in the overall field, as well as being one stroke outside of the top three and three strokes outside of second place.

La Salle University’s Ben Battye finished first in the overall field with a score of 137, topping the second-place finisher, Fellow MAAC foe and Iona College product Sahir Balyan, by six strokes. La Salle also finished first overall as a team, with the University of Pennsylvania and Iona accompanying them in the top three.

Following Summers was once again McCarthy, shooting an even-par 72 to secure an 11th-place finish. DeVincenzo became the third Stag this weekend to finish in the top-20, posting a +7 on the weekend.

The men's golf team resumes action next weekend as they travel to the Jersey Shore, taking part in the AC Match Play event at the Shore Gate Golf Club in Ocean View, N.J.