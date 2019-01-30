A changing of the guard is on the horizon come the evening of Sunday, Feb. 3. The New England Patriots, a mainstay in February football, face off against the young gun Los Angeles Rams who have officially arrived on the scene. Each team reached the Big Game in dramatic fashion, as both were crowned Conference Champions after scoring overtime victories. The Patriots outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in the AFC title game while the Rams eeked out a 26-23 win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC title game.

The Patriots once again return to the Super Bowl with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady leading the charge. This is the ninth time in the duo’s history together that they have played in the final game of the year, having gone 5-3 in their previous appearances. Brady is a four-time Super Bowl MVP, who at age 41 is playing his best ball of the season at the right time.

In the game against the Chiefs, Brady threw for 348 yards and a touchdown, before he led the Patriots on a vintage Brady game-winning drive to end the game. Two touchdowns from running back Sony Michel gave the Patriots balance in the run game and allowed Brady to repeatedly find his favorite targets in Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

On the Rams side, second-year quarterback, Jared Goff, and wizkid head coach Sean McVay have propelled the Rams to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2001. Goff’s 297 yards and a touchdown aided by a score from All-Pro running back Todd Gurley gave the Rams offense everything it needed to push past the Saints. Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh showcased a frightening Rams defense that Brady will face pressure from all game long.

Despite the difference in experience between the leaders of each team, I am giving the Rams the edge in this one. Gurley will not allow himself to be silenced like he was in the NFC Championship game. Aaron Donald will prove that he is the best defensive player since Lawrence Taylor on the world’s biggest stage. And best of all, Sean McVay will out coach Bill Belichick. I predict that the Rams win 28-24 in this one.