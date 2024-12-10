As Fairfield University’s swimming and diving teams return from the holiday break, the athletes are gearing up for a pivotal stretch in the 2024-25 season. January promises to define their momentum, with matchups against three formidable opponents: Binghamton University on January 11, Iona University on January 18, and a home meet against UMass Amherst on January 25. With the MAAC Championships quickly approaching—scheduled for February 12-15, 2025, at SPIRE Academy in Geneva, OH—the Stags aim to set a strong tone and solidify their standing as championship contenders.

Navigating the holiday break is always a challenge for collegiate athletes, as they must balance rest and training while staying focused on their goals. For Fairfield’s swimmers and divers, this period isn’t a time to relax—it’s an opportunity to recharge and sharpen their skills.

“Balancing training and rest during the holiday break is crucial for maintaining peak performance while allowing the team to recharge mentally and physically,” Head Coach Jake Lichter explained. “Most of our swimmers and divers will go home and train with their club teams. However, if they are unable to train with a local team, we will distribute workouts.”

The team returns to campus early on January 2 to kick off an intensive training block. This period, described by Lichter as “bread-and-butter training time,” focuses solely on athletics, free from the distractions of academics. Athletes will follow a rigorous schedule of six training days per week, including three double-session days combining morning weightlifting with evening pool or diving practices. This structured approach ensures the Stags are ready to face tough opponents and refine their performances heading into the championship season.

Fairfield’s first competition in 2024 takes them to Vestal, NY, to face Binghamton University on January 11. The Bearcats’ men’s team is riding high with a perfect 3-0 record, building on their legacy as reigning America East Champions. Their women’s team, fresh off a breakout season with their first winning record in nearly a decade, boasts a strong mix of sprinters and distance specialists. Standout swimmers like senior Justin Byrne and versatile freshman Emma Carlson will pose a significant challenge for the Stags.

A week later, on January 18, Fairfield heads to New Rochelle, NY, to face conference rival Iona. The Gaels’ men’s and women’s teams have demonstrated depth and resilience, holding 5-2 and 5-3 records, respectively. Both squads remain undefeated in MAAC competition. With strengths in relays and breaststroke events, Iona is a formidable opponent. Key athletes include sophomore Sean Redmond for the men and senior Emily Wagner for the women. The intensity of this conference matchup adds extra stakes for Fairfield as they aim to maintain their momentum.

The month culminates with a highly anticipated home meet against UMass Amherst on January 25. Coach Lichter highlighted this matchup as a key moment in the season: “I am most excited for our meet against UMass, which will be our senior meet. The team will be fired up to celebrate the seniors and strive to end the dual meet season on a high note.” UMass enters the competition with a deep roster, featuring athletes like distance star Henry Hoffman and butterfly specialist Chloe Hartman. This meet promises to be an emotional and competitive highlight as Fairfield’s seniors compete in their final home dual meet.

Fairfield returns to action fueled by the momentum of an impressive first semester. The Stags notched decisive dual meet victories, including sweeps against Providence and Monmouth. Senior Erini Pappas has been a cornerstone for the women’s team, excelling in backstroke and IM events, while sophomore Andrew Cataldo has dominated the boards, earning MAAC Diver of the Week honors three times. In their last meet against Monmouth, Pappas secured first place in both the 100 and 200 back, while Cataldo swept the one-meter and three-meter diving events.

“Our goal going into the second semester will be to build on the success of the first semester and to start January better than where we left off in November,” Lichter emphasized. “We want to build momentum as we approach the championship season.”

Even during the holiday break, Fairfield’s athletes remain connected, fostering a sense of unity that drives their success. “It’s hard to keep the team apart even when they are away from campus,” Lichter remarked. “They keep in touch with each other constantly.”

The January meets are critical tests that will shape Fairfield’s identity heading into the championship season. “Swimmers and divers follow training programs based on their specific events,” Lichter explained. “A lot of what we do is centered around preparing them for three to four events, ensuring they’re ready to peak at the right time.”

Show your support for the Stags at the RecPlex on January 25 for Senior Night against UMass or follow their journey at Binghamton on January 11 and Iona on January 18. Every cheer, whether in person or from afar, helps fuel the team as they build toward the MAAC Championships in February.