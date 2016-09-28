On Sept. 25, 24-year-old Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández tragically died in a boating accident in Miami Harbor. Fernández and two friends, both of whom were also found dead, were riding on a boat when they crashed into a rocky jetty. Fernández was a rising star in Major League Baseball, winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2013 while also being named to the MLB All-Star game in 2013 and 2016. Fernández’s life story was particularly intriguing as the Cuban native made three different attempts in his youth to leave his home country before successfully defecting to Tampa, Florida in 2008. The powerful righthander was more than just a top-flight pitcher; he was a leader and role model for all young Cuban baseball players. He is survived by his girlfriend, who is pregnant with Fernández’s child.

Arnold Palmer, “The King” of golf and iced tea died on Sept. 25 at 87 years of age while waiting for cardiac surgery. Palmer was the greatest ambassador for the game of golf that the sport has ever seen, popularizing the sport more than anyone else to swing the club in the mid-20th century. His infectious personality combined with his immense talent on the course made him the face of golf, even in an age where players like Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player walked the links. Palmer certainly left his mark on the course as he won seven major championships, four of which came in Augusta, Ga. at the famed Masters Tournament. “The King” inspired countless young players to find themselves through the sport of golf. Palmer will forever be remembered as a pioneer who changed the course of golf’s history.