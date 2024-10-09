Fairfield volleyball has clinched the number one seed in this weekend’s MAAC Conference Tournament, where they’ll look to defend their title from last season and make a repeat trip to the first round of the NCAA Championship.

The Stags clinched pole position and the outright regular season title on Saturday with a hard-fought win over the Rider Broncs. After falling down two sets to one, the team stepped up their defensive performance, holding the Broncs to a stifling .108 hitting percentage over the remaining two sets.

Offensively, outside hitter Mikayla Haut ‘25 led the Stags with a season-best 19 kills, followed by Mamie Krubally ‘27 with 15.

“Our serve and our defense really stepped up in the fourth and fifth sets,” Head Coach Nancy Somera told fairfieldstags.com, “and then our attack found its stride to put the match away. It was far from perfect, but today was another ‘grind it out’ match where we found a way to win against a very tough MAAC opponent.”

The Stags were much closer to perfection in their regular season finale Sunday afternoon against Saint Peter’s, winning each set by an average of just over 12 points. With the top seed wrapped up already, a number of first-year and bench players saw plenty of opportunities on the court and took full advantage.

Outside hitter Svenja Rodenbüsch ‘25, who is normally part of the Stags’ rotation, paced the offense with 13 kills on .579 hitting. But behind her, middle blocker Harlan Wyche ‘28 added eight, right side hitter Caroline Collins ‘28 pitched in seven, and outside hitter Katelyn Cook ‘28 put away three kills.

At the setter spot, Monica Vargo ‘25 dished out 14 assists in her final regular season game in a Stags uniform.

Now, the attention turns to Loudonville, New York, where conference foe Siena will host this year’s edition of the MAAC Tournament after the Stags housed it in Leo D. Mahoney Arena last season.

As the top seed, Fairfield receives a double bye into the semifinal round on Saturday, and will play either Canisius or the winner of the first round bout between Iona and crosstown rival Sacred Heart.

The Stags are projected to play Quinnipiac in the final on Sunday afternoon, should both teams avoid a semifinal upset. The two teams met in last year’s final as well, and the Bobcats are the only MAAC opponent to hand the Stags a loss this year, a 3-2 decision in Hamden earlier this month.

In that match, Quinnipiac became the first of only two conference opponents to hit better than .200 against the Stags, thanks in large part to a career day from opposite hitter Elena Giacomini, who posted 31 kills and 15 digs. The other team to do so was potential semifinal opponent Canisius, who hit .214 in a close 3-0 loss to the Stags on Nov. 9.

Conversely, the Stags finished with a .185 hitting percentage in the loss to the Bobcats, their worst of the year against a MAAC foe and sixth-worst on the season overall.

Needless to say, should the bracket play out as anticipated, the Stags will likely have their hands full. One way they may be able to find an advantage, though, is through their experience.

Of the 10 players who saw the floor in last year’s tournament final against the Bobcats, nine are still on the roster. The core of the team has been in this position before, and knows how to get the job done.

With that experience leading the way, the Stags will look to write yet another banner season in the history books of one of Fairfield’s most storied athletics programs.

The Stags will begin their tournament action Saturday afternoon, with the game available on ESPN+. First serve is set for 1 P.M.