George Bisacca Court at Alumni Hall served as the setting for yet another dominating performance from the Stags volleyball team as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over conference rival Canisius on Oct. 2 to give them their eighth straight win. Fairfield started hot and jumped on the Golden Eagles early, never looking back in a resounding 25-12, 25-13, 25-19 triumph.

It was an impressive all-around performance from the Stags on the afternoon as they continuously attacked the vulnerable Golden Eagle defense, finishing with an astounding 45 kills on 31.7 percent hitting. Junior Megan Theiller led the offensive effort, hammering home 18 kills with the help of her talented teammates.

“I would not be able to do what I did without them,” Theiller said. “We came out strong on defense, our libero was awesome and they just helped me do it all today.”

Defense was certainly a strong suit for the Stags on Sunday as they had six team blocks to go along with a remarkable 50 digs on the back end. Theiller and Mallory Bechtold ‘19 combined for 30 digs with 11 and 19 respectively. Canisius only managed 20 kills while compiling 20 errors as Fairfield’s tall front line either blocked or altered many intended Golden Eagle spikes.

The Stags did most of their damage in the first two sets with Theiller posting 15 kills, Skyler Day ‘19 tallying eight kills and Megan Sullivan ‘17 chipping in five kills. Fairfield also had all four of their service aces in the first two frames. Having a comfortable lead already under their belt, the third set enabled head coach Todd Kress to rest some of his starters and give the younger players some valuable experience.

Kress was happy with the result, but knows that the team must do better if they are going to extend their win streak further.

“We played solid volleyball today,” Kress said. “We distributed the ball well and I thought Theiller had a really good day. With that said, we played too many loose points and our intensity was not where it needed to be.”

The Stags begin a three-game road trip today when they head to Albany to take on the Siena Saints before they match up with fellow Nutmeg state rival and co-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference leader Quinnipiac on Saturday in a battle of conference unbeatens. After a bout with Sacred Heart on the following Wednesday, they return to Alumni Hall on Oct. 15 when Siena comes to Fairfield.

When reflecting upon the game Kress added, “This team has a lot to give. If we give everything on every point, we are pretty tough to beat.”

We will find out in the coming weeks if the Stags can continue their hot play and really hit their stride as they enter the dog days of MAAC play.