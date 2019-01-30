Losses of 10 points or less are tough. They test a team’s character and can have a devastating effect on how a team approaches their next game. Riding a six-game losing streak that included five losses of 10 points or less, the Fairfield University Women’s Basketball team was in need of a win. On Thursday, Jan. 24 the Stags played a game of inspired basketball in a 55-42 victory at Iona College against the Iona Gaels.

Fairfield not only clicked on the offensive end, but also played a stout defense the entire game. Holding Iona to only 42 points scored and 24 percent shooting were season bests for the Stags. The Gaels only hit one of their 14 attempts in the first quarter, allowing Fairfield to grab a double digit lead (14-5) very early.

The Stags’ defensive effort fueled their offense after one quarter of play as seven different players scored in the contest. Guard Sam Kramer ‘20 poured in 13 points and guard Katie Armstrong ‘20 also had 10. Forwards Lou Lopez Senechal ‘22 and Khadidiatou Diouf ‘19 each finished short of double figures with nine and eight points a piece.

Iona never lead throughout the entire game and Fairfield was able to lead by as many as 17-points after the third quarter. Fairfield held Iona to just 12 made baskets from the field, the least by any opponent this season.

With this losing streak over and first conference victory secured, Fairfield will look to keep grinding one game at a time and continue improving as their record is now 4-14 on the season. The Stags host another Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference foe, Siena College, on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at Fairfield’s Alumni Hall.