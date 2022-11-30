The Fairfield University women’s lacrosse team secured their fourth win of the season this past Saturday, March 4, as they dominated the University of Vermont in a 14-8 victory. Their 2022-2023 record now advances to 4-2.

The first goal of the afternoon was scored by graduate student midfielder Ellie Grefenstette at the 11:44 mark, and only 40 seconds later, Grefenstette netted the Stag’s second goal of the game. With the Stags up 4-0, Vermont’s first contributions didn’t appear until 5:28 and 1:46 left in the first quarter, which resulted in the second quarter beginning with a 4-2 lead from the Stags.

With another goal from the Catamounts, the Stags were able to accelerate to a 7-3 lead as attacker/midfielder Olivia Doody ‘23 threw in a point followed by two goals by attacker Libby Rowe ‘23. With 5:06 remaining on the clock, however, Vermont was able to catch up in a nail-biting finish of the first half, leaving the second quarter with a 7-6 lead.

The Stags returned the field blazing, as attacker/midfielder Elizabeth Talluto ‘23 successfully netted two more points for Fairfield. And when Vermont secured their seventh point, it wasn’t until 13 seconds left in the game that the Catamounts were able to make it back to the net.

In the end, Rowe earned herself a total of three points and two assists, followed by Grefenstette and Doody, who both scored two goals and midfielder Rylee Harrell ‘24 with her lone goal at the 5:34 mark in the fourth quarter.

Harrell’s single point wasn’t her only contribution to the Stags on Saturday, however, as she performed a record-setting showing by collecting 11 draw controls. This not only ties her with Fairfield’s women’s lacrosse single-game record, but also matched Vermont’s team total as the Stags outdrew the Catamounts in a 15-11 total.

Sophomore midfielder Haley Burns also secured herself a career-high on Saturday’s game, as she collected four out of the team’s 18 ground balls.

Nevertheless, Talluto was the true standout of the game, as her three goals in the second half are what secured her a career-high of six points and made her the third player on the Fairfield team this season to exceed 100 career points.

“E [Elizabeth Talluto] managed to not only grab her 100th point but also to set the tempo for the fast start and the second-half surge. She’s a crafty player and I’m really proud to have watched her join her teammates in the 100-point club,” stated Head Coach Laura Field in the game’s official recap.

Fairfield’s next game will take place on Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia, Pa. where the Stags will take on Drexel University.