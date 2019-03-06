The Fairfield University Women’s Lacrosse Team (4-2) hosted the University of New Hampshire (3-2) for a noon game on Conway Field at Rafferty Stadium on Sunday, March 3. The Stags managed to snag a 14-11 win over their opponents, after narrowly escaping New Hampshire’s 1-point deficit three different times. This victory snapped UNH’s three game winning streak and ended Fairfield’s two game losing streak.

A driving force on the field was No. 1 Graduate student Brooke Gallagher.. The reigning MAAC Offensive Player of The Week registered a whopping 7 points. The midfielder led her team in assists (3), goals (4) and points (7) for the game while also dominating her team’s leaderboard in total assists (11) and total points (22).

No. 22 senior Taylor Mitchell trailed closely behind Gallagher, earning her 16th career hat trick. This puts Mitchell atop her teammates with 16 goals in 6 games this season.

Rookie Cameryn Dera ‘22 dished out her first assist as a collegiate athlete. A quartet of underclassmen defensive stars included Kennedy Slater ‘21, Keyla Bay ‘22, Caroline Mangan ‘22 and Maggie Reynolds ‘21. Three turnovers were accredited to senior Erin Mammele. Defensively, Fairfield stayed strong to protect the cage, however Olivia Conquest ‘22 proved to hold her own, scooping three ground balls and posting 11 saves.

Fairfield and New Hampshire were tied for shots on goal (15), caused turnovers (10) and free-position shots (5).

Head Coach Laura Field expressed her approval of Fairfield’s play on Sunday to the Fairfield athletics website, but was sure to include that there is room for improvement at such an early point in the season. Field stated, “It wasn’t that we played perfectly, but we got big stops and turnovers when we needed them and scored clutch goals when we needed them.” This shows great promise and potential from Fairfield’s Women’s Lacrosse this season.

Fairfield will have the home-field advantage for the next two games before travelling to a fellow Connecticut school to compete against Quinnipiac University in Hamden, CT. The Stags will face off next on Fri. March 8 against the Denver University Pioneers at 3:00 p.m..