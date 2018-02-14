With Valentine’s Day upon us, many of you ladies might be wondering what the perfect Valentine’s Day look is, so this article offers insights on a head-to-toe look to make you look perfect for any date. Deciding what to wear on a date can be an impossible decision, and can involve changing outfits a million times and not knowing how to style your hair. Ultimately, I will go back to what I always say about making sure you’re comfortable wearing whatever it is you want because if you wear something or style yourself in a way that you are not comfortable with, this can tend to take up more of your mind than the actual date. It also depends on the kind of date you go on because you want to make sure you’re just the right mix of casual and dressed up. Most of the dates college kids go on will not require extremely fancy attire, so I would say the perfect look would be some combination of jeans and a nice sweater or blouse. I personally love black jeans because they go well with almost any top, whereas blue jeans sometimes come across as more casual than you may want. Sweaters are the perfect item if you’re unsure about the level of fanciness. A sweater can be dressed up by wearing a fancier shirt underneath, something like a tight long sleeve or bodysuit, or can be made more casual by wearing a simple distressed tee.

Another aspect that girls get caught up on is hair. Curly, straight, half up, half down and braids are just some of the many options we have when deciding on a hairstyle, which makes it all the more complicated. For a date, I would suggest loose, beachy waves because they look very pretty while also looking effortless. I have the Bombay 32mm Clamp Curling Iron, which leaves me with the best beachy waves of any curling iron I have ever tried. Loose waves are just casual enough and will not pick up frizz the same way straight hairstyles do.

Finally comes makeup, which is definitely an important aspect of the look because ultimately your date will be looking at your face. My biggest piece of advice would be to not overdo it because I have found that guys appreciate natural beauty and tend to get slightly taken aback when girls show up wearing a face full of caked-on makeup. I would say light on the highlight and eyeshadow because too much glow and too much dark shadow comes off as excessive. My advice would be to keep it simple and fresh. Some of my favorite makeup products that provide a very natural look include:

As always, make sure you’re having fun with your look and if you’re feeling adventurous, don’t be afraid to try something you never have before. Make sure that whatever look you end up deciding on, that you will be comfortable and confident, and Happy Valentine’s Day!