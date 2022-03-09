So you’re having trouble styling your hair? Trust me, I too have spent so much time contemplating what to do with my own hair, all for it to end up in a ponytail or laying blandly. This is a dilemma I often encounter which leaves me feeling hopeless.

Let me guess, you want to change it up, but you don’t know how or you don’t have the time to scroll through Tik Tok or Pinterest … I get you. So, that’s what I did so that you don’t have to! I think I finally cracked the code for the best hair ever.

“Up and Away”

Whether you have curly, straight, wavy, thin or thick hair, it can be a challenge. You may want to tie it up in a ponytail and call it a day, but if you’re like me, you may find yourself wanting a change (with minimal effort). Two words: Claw Clips. Trust me, these babies are your new best friends. The variations of colors are unbeatable, plus they’re everywhere! Some of my favorite places to get them include Amazon and Free People! If you’re really invested, Kov Essentials is also an online boutique that offers “indestructible” clips that are perfect for any hair type/texture. Claw Clips add flair to an updo that a ponytail is incapable of! You can also do a half up half down, or grab your hair and twist it up and away into the clip! I would seriously recommend getting a few, they make life so much easier. Plus, they add an extra look of effort to your hair, so you can look your best after a short amount of time!

Quick Style & Leave it Down

I don’t know about you, but I wish I could get my hair done every day. Sadly, I can’t. But, there are so many tools that can give you salon hair in less than 15 minutes. My personal favorite is the Dyson Airwrap, which can do literally anything to make your hair go from drab to fab in minutes. Don’t panic, this is not the only way to get the “blowout” look. The Revlon One-Step Brush is equally a lifesaver. A hair dryer and round brush is a game-changer as well. If you have a little extra time one day, play around with your hair rather than brushing it out and walking out the door. You can add some volume, curl it, straighten it and totally bring it to life. If you don’t like heat, add some mini clips, or even a small braid.

Get it Out of Your Face

Okay, I hear you, claw clips, and styling aren’t your thing. You have five minutes and have no idea what to do with your hair; been there, solved that. A good style is great for the right occasion, but sometimes, getting your hair out of your face is the goal. Here are some of my solutions…

A good bun (messy is the easiest) can be accomplished by just grabbing your hair, and twisting! A slicked-back bun is also a great alternative. Grab some gel or hairspray, tame the flyaways and mod your hair into a low or high bun, for a fresh clean look.

They got you through middle school lacrosse games, and sleep away camp, you know ‘em, you love ‘em … classic, reliable and sturdy: braids! Braided pigtails, side braid, french braid, dutch braid, etc. All styles are quick and easy fixes to tame your hair, and show off your skills!

I love a good ponytail as much as the next person, but if you’re trying to change it up … drumroll please … the “not so classic” ponytail. Okay, so you put your hair in a ponytail, now what? Braid it, singularly or add multiple! Don’t like braids? Bubble it, this is when you take sections of the whole ponytail and add elastic bands to create a bubble effect. Not into that? Tease it, crimp it, curl or straighten it!

I bet trying any of these styles should ultimately help you fall in love doing your hair, or at least hate it less. Go and try them out for yourself!

