Happy Halloween season everybody! As October reaches its near end, we celebrate the upcoming holiday in many ways. Whether you are waiting for your costume package at the mailroom, going apple picking with your roommates or simply waiting to consume the entire bag of Reese’s next Sunday, the Halloween spirit is simply upon us as always.

Here is a list of songs that I have deemed appropriate for the spooky season. Featuring some old classic favorites to some new pop hits, add these songs to your playlist for the perfect Halloweekend!

“Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett

Beginning with the ultimate classic, this 1962 Bobby Pickett song is a must-have addition to any Halloween night. The novelty of “Monster Mash” has never and will never wear off.

“Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Any of the songs from “Rocky Horror” could be in this place, but “Time Warp” is just an undeniable good time. Between the nostalgia and the entire film itself, you can’t go wrong.

“Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran

Nobody writes a pop-hit like Ed Sheeran, and with a vampire-themed music video and staying in the Top 10 of the Billboard charts since its release, “Bad Habits” is a 2021 smash. A track filled with 2:00 a.m.’s, neon lights and strange conversations concluded by the killer hook, “My bad habits lead to you”.

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

Undeniably renowned as one of the greatest songs and music videos of all time, and belonging to the second best-selling album of all time, “Thriller” is timeless in its horror movie-themed music video and a dance number that influenced generations.

“Monster” by Kanye West feat. Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver, JAY-Z and Rick Ross

Nicki Minaj’s verse on “Monster” is correctly believed to be one of the best rap verses of all time. As an amazing track from “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”, “Monster” is a must-add 2000s classic for Halloweekend.

“Bury a Friend” by Billie Eilish

Eilish has said that “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” is influenced by her lifelong struggles with nightmares and sleep paralysis. “Bury a Friend” is all about the monster under your bed and the music video displays the terrifying, mind-bending depictions of a fearful night.

“Mother Knows Best” from “Tangled”

I know what you’re thinking, “is this one of the best villain songs from any Disney movie?” Perfectly appropriate for Halloween time. It’s truly an unmatched classic from 2010’s “Tangled” filled with ruffians, thugs and the Plague.

“Bat out of Hell” by Meat Loaf

The nearly ten-minute masterpiece from Meat Loaf’s debut album “Bat out of Hell,” is a title track that will serve as a rock classic for the rest of time.

“Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.

“Ghostbusters” is a timeless absolute must when it comes to Halloween. Everybody knows the words, everybody knows the tune, put it on anywhere and everyone will scream out collectively, “Who you gonna call?”

Have a safe weekend everybody, eat all the candy you can and add some spooky music to your day-to-day life to really set the mood. Happy listening!

1,062 total views, 6 views today