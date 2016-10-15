Ah, the season of fall is finally upon us and with it comes the cool breeze of the air and the rustling of the fallen leaves as we walk across campus. The change of season also brings the change of our music tastes, which tend to reflect the atmosphere around us. Below you will find my perfect playlist for a solemn walk amongst the leaves that will leave you both contemplative and inspired.

“300 M.P.H. Torrential Outpour Blues” – The White Stripes: I can distinctly remember listening to this tune for the first time while in the car with my dad years ago when the “Icky Thump” album was released. Something about Jack White’s erratic guitar solo in the bridge ushers in the breath of fall for me and warrants a spot on this playlist.

“Wreck of the Old 97” – Johnny Cash: This playlist wouldn’t be complete without at least one song from “the man in black.” Cash’s brand of country ushers in elements of storytelling that mirror that of Bob Dylan, while telling the story of a completely different side of the country. This deep cut from Cash’s catalogue is a nice alternative if you’re only familiar with his Folsom Prison material.

“Autumn Sweater” – Yo La Tengo: Despite the obvious connection through the title of the track, Yo La Tengo produced a well-mastered song with precise layering in terms of synth and percussion. “Autumn Weather” is a nice song to turn up when you find yourself walking to that 8 a.m. class and need some extra pep in your step.

“Reverend” – Kings of Leon: It was a long three years since Kings of Leon’s “Mechanical Bull,” and “WALLS” is exactly what fans were waiting for. This track off the latest release was unknown to me prior to writing this article, but the piece grew on me with its catchy hooks and balanced guitar composition.

“Jack” – Widespread Panic: If you’ve seen the bumper of my car, you can assume that I “like” this jam band, Widespread Panic. “Jack” is one of the few tunes that turned me onto Panic and it honestly evokes such emotion and paints such a beautiful portrait of the season for me. If you’re into the Dead, you have to turn your ear to Panic.

“The Boy With The Thorn In His Side” – The Smiths: I’ve featured Morrissey in this section before, but now I place the spotlight on this seminal group out of Manchester. This staple in their catalogue is romantically dismal and brings to light the question of mortality, making the song perfect for a walk in the fall.

“Blood on the Leaves” – Kanye West: West was never a favorite of mine, but for me, “Yeezus” was a return to the days of “Late Registration” and “Graduation.” This number is pure fire as West preaches from the gospel of Yeezy and the song gave me a new perspective every time that I see a red leaf fall from a tree.

“Gonesville” – Bob Weir: For as long as I’ve listened to music, the Grateful Dead was one of my favorite bands. Weir, the founding rhythm guitarist of the Dead, recently put this latest effort out in what was his first album of original material in over 30 years and surprisingly, “Gonesville” is a hallmark of the effort. This callback to the “American Beauty” era of the Dead is masterfully done and brings me into the mood for the season.

“Lover Lay Down” – Dave Matthews Band: In what may be one of Matthews’ most beautifully written pieces, the song explores the yearning for youth and the desperation one feels for love. This is one of the few tunes that I can listen to at any moment, but I felt that this song deserved to be as celebrated as the rest of these compositions.

“Cocoon” – The Decemberists: “Cocoon” is a prime example of pre-popularized Decemberists that captures the raw vocals and instrumentation that Colin Meloy and the gang provided. Although I associate most of the band’s tunes with either summer or winter, this cut is one of the few exceptions.

“Cold Blows the Wind” – Ween: No matter how weird I find Ween, they have put out great compositions for more than 30 years. Interestingly enough, the song reminds me of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” but exudes such a softer tone that makes this a fall classic for me.